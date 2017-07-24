A charm-filled restoration dream home

We're so accustomed to discovering heritage homes that have been injected with unusual or modern touches, that today's property came as a very pleasant surprise! While the home itself has some seriously classic motifs in place, the interior designer that took on the task of bringing out the best in each room decided against balancing string furniture and antique aesthetics with contemporary elements and instead, went hell for leather in terms of traditional decor! We love the impact that this home has and how striking and unusual it is nowadays, so come and take a look at the main spaces and see if you could embrace a little more traditional styling in your own home.
This is just the first of three living room areas, each of which has a distinct personality, and here, we think you'll agree that sumptuous materials are the name of the game. Exotic eastern rugs, plush blue velvet and ornate wooden furniture all look phenomenal together and good grief! Just LOOK at that wooden ceiling and the incredible height it enjoys!
Can you believe the beautiful mix of warm neutral shades here? With a large traditional fireplace as a natural focal point, the furniture in place has been perfectly angled to drink in the terrific vista of the chunky mantle and the medley of period chairs really adds a distinctive charm.
Finally, what a breath of fresh air a light, bright and less fussy sitting area is! Still just as traditional as the other rooms, with a bold fireplace, large sofas and a plethora of side tables where needed, its the cooler neutrals that really liven up this space and make it seem like a dreamy quiet haven.
Can you imagine eating at a table THIS ornate, every single day? Talk about making mealtimes a real event! Regardless of whether family dinners or opulent parties are being hosted here, the impact of the furniture is undeniable. Those darkly decadent high-back chairs, the heavily patterned rug and those lights above the table all really amplify the luxury effect!
It seems so natural that a home this widely decadent and traditional would have a library in place, which is potentially why we feel no shock, but are in awe! The heavy and rich wooden bookshelves, filled to the brim with impressive tomes, look simply gorgeous and make the table and chairs look right at home too!
What a lovely bedroom! Half of us was assuming that a super ornate, carved wooden four-poster bed would be what we stumbled upon, but this understated version of traditional chic is just what the interior designer ordered! Muted tones and just one pop of bright red have created a unisex and fresh space that anyone would LOVE to hunker down in!
What a stunning hybrid this room is! Naturally, contemporary bath suite items were needed, but we love the added inclusion of some dark wood vanity furniture! It's clever design that sees the modern addition placed under the new skylights, so they are drenched in fresh illumination, all the time. This really amplifies the dark tone of the wood throughout!
