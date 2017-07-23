Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdoor terraces with serious wow-factor

Modern DC Exteriors, Hinson Design Group Hinson Design Group Modern Houses
We can't all be fortunate enough to have a little patch of outdoor space to call our own, but for those that are, we have some super ideas for creating a timeless, stylish and fabulously usable terrace, right here! Landscape architects have been seriously turning things up a notch, in terms of the patios, balconies and terraces that they are creating for their clients, which is why we decided to pull a few of our favourites together, to show you today. Prepare to make some serious plans for your garden or garden substitute, as there are some great motifs to copy, coming right up!

1. Artificial grass, simple loungers and potted palms have made the ultimate in low-maintenance terrace designs here!

Vivienda particular, Démeri estudio Démeri estudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Démeri estudio

Démeri estudio
Démeri estudio
Démeri estudio

2. Wow! If you have a view to die for, don't block it out! Opt for low-level furniture and chic decking, as seen here!

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Built-in seating has given this vast balcony such a sense of purpose! The symmetrical palms have brought the style as well!

dehor urbano, bilune studio bilune studio Modern Terrace
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

4. A terrace is a great location for some personal art! Vivid murals, such as this one, really are a terrific way to inject some warm color!

dehor urbano, bilune studio bilune studio Modern Terrace
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

5. This terrace is so sophisticated! A piquant mix of white render, sleek wooden decking and a statement fire is simple spectacular.

LoHi Private Residence, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Modern Garden out door sofas,fire pit,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

LoHi Private Residence

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

6. We are huge fans of this basketweave-style terrace furniture! You could even add some colorful cushions, maybe in a beautiful blue, to embellish the view!

Divani per esterno , Sun Moon Sun Moon Garden Furniture
Sun Moon

Sun Moon
Sun Moon
Sun Moon

7. Every terrace needs a little all-weather protection and this cute glass shelter is an absolute triumph! The inclusion of some yellow seats really perks it up!

Queen Square, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern Terrace
Inglis Badrashi Loddo

Queen Square

Inglis Badrashi Loddo
Inglis Badrashi Loddo
Inglis Badrashi Loddo

8. Keeping your terrace all natural, with nothing but wood, will lead to such a warm and inviting ambience! We really love the lighting here, which makes the most of it!

Modern DC Patio Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Houses Lighting Design,Landscape Lighting,Modern Lighting,Exterior Lighting,Outdoor Lights
Hinson Design Group

Modern DC Patio Lighting

Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group

9. Smooth white walls create s chic and understated safety barrier for a terrace and with matching furniture, the finished look is so fresh!

Divani per esterno , Sun Moon Sun Moon Garden Furniture
Sun Moon

Sun Moon
Sun Moon
Sun Moon

10. Under cover but still outdoors, we are so drawn to the simplicity of this terrace design! A couple of armchairs and a beautiful rug have really perked up a semi-industrial space!

Balcony D-Max Photography Modern Houses
D-Max Photography

Balcony

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

11. A statement floor? On a terrace? WHY NOT! We hadn't really considered it before, but a stunning floor makes perfect sense for your outdoor space!

Realizzazioni, Sun Moon Sun Moon Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Sun Moon

Sun Moon
Sun Moon
Sun Moon

12. Mimicking the natural surroundings, in terms of color, was an inspired decision here! Looking chic, inviting and so high-end, the brown and cream furniture is all that's needed!

Divani per esterno , Sun Moon Sun Moon Garden Furniture Synthetic Brown
Sun Moon

Sun Moon
Sun Moon
Sun Moon

For even more terrace inspiration, take a look at this article: A sad little patio that became a heavenly terrace!

Amazing extensions that will convince you to build one!
Did you spot a super idea for your own terrace here?

