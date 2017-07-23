Outdoor terraces with serious wow-factor

We can't all be fortunate enough to have a little patch of outdoor space to call our own, but for those that are, we have some super ideas for creating a timeless, stylish and fabulously usable terrace, right here! Landscape architects have been seriously turning things up a notch, in terms of the patios, balconies and terraces that they are creating for their clients, which is why we decided to pull a few of our favourites together, to show you today. Prepare to make some serious plans for your garden or garden substitute, as there are some great motifs to copy, coming right up!