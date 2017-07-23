Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing extensions that will convince you to build one!

Rowood Farmhouse , IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern Dining Room
If you've considered building an extension before but never really got further than thinking about the possibility, we think that today's article might be the final push you need to get in touch with your architect to start drafting up some potential designs! Whether you're craving a bigger kitchen or could use an extra space as a dining area, we have some super suggestions for adding serious space and value to your home, right here, so let's take a look and see which style of extension could be ideal for you!

1. The small rooftop addition!

Queen Square, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern Terrace
It might not be huge, but this wonderful lean-to extension is just what the architect ordered, in terms of gaining some extra space and making more of a valuable rooftop area! The glazed design makes this perfect for summer days when the rain threatens to cut outdoor relaxation short! 

2. An uncompromising kitchen extension.

Wood Lane Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Wow! Would you look at the size and style of tis incredible kitchen extension! Joining to a more traditional home, we love the bold choice to adopt a totally contemporary aesthetic, which has been continued inside as well! Maintaining great light flow was a real concern here, so wait until you see the skylights!

Wood Lane Exterior Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Amazing, right? With skylights on both the sloping and flat roofs, no corner has been allowed to stay gloomy and dull here! Going the extra mile and creating a pretty little living roof-style display means that the view of this new extension, from the original property, won't be an eyesore at all!

3. Luxury under one roof.

Kitchen Extension Conservatory on a Country Home Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood Beige conservatory,orangery,garden room,outdoor,bespoke,timber,aluminium,glass,roof light,roof light
Some people might cal this a conservatory, but we think, given the scale and dual-functionality, that is is actually a home extension! Offering up a warm and sunny lounge and dining room, we are blown away by how the high-end design of the structure itself has directly influenced that choice of furniture. So sophisticated!

4. Such a seamless transition.

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style garden
While some extensions seek to make a song and dance about themselves, this one is a masterclass in matching an existing property! Boasting a massive amount of extra interior space, this build is doubly awesome, as it also features a creative roof terrace as well! Wow times two!

5. Pared back and perfect.

Diner in Glass Side extension Style Within Modern Conservatory Wood Beige open plan,kitchen diner,glass extension,garden room,glass conservatory,porcelain floor,cantilever light,home lighting,glass roof,glass facade
Now here's a little industrial inspiration for you! You might be thinking that adding a massive extension to your home would get seriously expensive, what with the interior finishing, this is absolutely the project to take ideas from! The stripped back and exposed blockwork looks great and is so wonderfully balanced out by endless glass walls too.What a great space for enjoying some food!

6. A little heritage styling.

Rowood Farmhouse IQ Glass UK Modern Dining Room Mondrian,Box Extension,Glass Box,Privacy Glass,Contemporary Home
If you're fortunate enough to have a delightful heritage home, we bet you are thinking that you can't find anything to complement your existing facade, but here it is! The simple structure and elegant monochrome finish makes this stunning sun room/dining area absolutely ideal for already spectacular properties!

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this article: 8 terrace extension roof ideas to banish cloudy days.

The ultimate 21st century traditional home!
Did you spot the perfect extension for your home here?

