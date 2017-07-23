The ultimate 21st century traditional home!

It's a tricky thing to picture, modern traditionalism, but we think we've found an absolutely perfect representation of the style to show you today! You're going to be floored by the incredible use of color, textiles and patterns in this utterly charming home and we think you'll join us in a standing ovation for the interior designer that curated it!If you really can't picture how traditional furniture and striking antiques can blend seamlessly with bold color, prepare to enjoy a rollercoaster of emotions as we start our tour of this 21st century traditional masterpiece!
Talk about a modern living room with a difference! You can see the traditional undercurrents coming into play, as the shape of the sofas and side tables are absolutely what you'd expect to find in an older property, but the ultra contemporary accent colors and patterns have created such an unusual balance!
On first inspection, this kitchen looks to be fairly traditional, in a standard sense, thanks to Shaker cabinets and wooden structural element,s, but add in some heavily patterned textiles, in the form of a rug, as well as a chaise and some outrageous tiles and what the heck is going on? More pertinently, how doe sit look so right and natural?
Spin around in the kitchen and you'll find this delightful dining area, which, once again, has made GREAT use of vibrant hues and patterns! The window dressings have added in some stark contemporary design, which is then beautifully offset my a myriad of mismatched traditional dining chairs. What black magic is this design genre?
Now this room is a little more of a complex hybrid, as the dining furniture is definitely traditional, as is the addition of floral wallpaper and an antique rug, but Tiffany blue-green wooden wall panelling adds in a whole new dimension of decor! It's incredible that something as simple as a wall color can have such a far-reaching impact on a design scheme!
This master bedroom is stunning, as the medley of pastel tones create a watercolor effect, which is balanced out by neutral walls and wooden accents. Nothing looks to be battling for dominance here and there is such a sweet and charming harmony. The mix of patterns really keeps the contemporary styling alive and kicking!
Well, this bathroom is such an incredible overview of 21st century traditional decor! Wooden bath panelling. vintage rugs, a comfy chair and built-in storage all come together, despite being steadfast motifs from very different decor genres, to offer up a modern and cozy bathroom that we'd love to luxuriate in!
We couldn't not show you a couple of extra pictures, which really show off the modern credentials of this home! Firstly, let's just look in awe at the wallpaper here! We love the contrast it creates with an antique sink!
Talking of contrasts, this amazing wash basin is a show-stopper in its own right, but alongside the wallpaper here, it is undeniably incredible! We could really get used to this 21st century take on traditional decor, couldn't you?
