Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The ultimate 21st century traditional home!

press profile homify press profile homify
21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

It's a tricky thing to picture, modern traditionalism, but we think we've found an absolutely perfect representation of the style to show you today! You're going to be floored by the incredible use of color, textiles and patterns in this utterly charming home and we think you'll join us in a standing ovation for the interior designer that curated it!If you really can't picture how traditional furniture and striking antiques can blend seamlessly with bold color, prepare to enjoy a rollercoaster of emotions as we start our tour of this 21st century traditional masterpiece!

Pick a color, any color!

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room upholstered chairs,x stool,cocktail table,drapery,sofa,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Talk about a modern living room with a difference! You can see the traditional undercurrents coming into play, as the shape of the sofas and side tables are absolutely what you'd expect to find in an older property, but the ultra contemporary accent colors and patterns have created such an unusual balance!

A kitchen with a difference.

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Kitchen settee,side table,area rug,pendant lights,throw pillows
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

On first inspection, this kitchen looks to be fairly traditional, in a standard sense, thanks to Shaker cabinets and wooden structural element,s, but add in some heavily patterned textiles, in the form of a rug, as well as a chaise and some outrageous tiles and what the heck is going on? More pertinently, how doe sit look so right and natural?

No corner unaccounted for.

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room framed art,upholstered dining chairs,dining chairs,mock roman valance,shades,chandelier,banquette,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Spin around in the kitchen and you'll find this delightful dining area, which, once again, has made GREAT use of vibrant hues and patterns! The window dressings have added in some stark contemporary design, which is then beautifully offset my a myriad of mismatched traditional dining chairs. What black magic is this design genre?

That color though!

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room wallpaper,chandelier,round dining table,dining chairs,table lamps,art,asian sculpture,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Now this room is a little more of a complex hybrid, as the dining furniture is definitely traditional, as is the addition of floral wallpaper and an antique rug, but Tiffany blue-green wooden wall panelling adds in a whole new dimension of decor! It's incredible that something as simple as a wall color can have such a far-reaching impact on a design scheme!

Natural and relaxing.

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom canopy bed,bedding,area rug,art,upholstered chairs and ottomans,drapery,wallpaper,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This master bedroom is stunning, as the medley of pastel tones create a watercolor effect, which is balanced out by neutral walls and wooden accents. Nothing looks to be battling for dominance here and there is such a sweet and charming harmony. The mix of patterns really keeps the contemporary styling alive and kicking!

A little bit of everything.

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom area rug,upholstered chair,mirror,sconce,mock roman valance,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Well, this bathroom is such an incredible overview of 21st century traditional decor! Wooden bath panelling. vintage rugs, a comfy chair and built-in storage all come together, despite being steadfast motifs from very different decor genres, to offer up a modern and cozy bathroom that we'd love to luxuriate in! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Extra touches!

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom wallpaper,mirror,sconces,vanity,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

We couldn't not show you a couple of extra pictures, which really show off the modern credentials of this home! Firstly, let's just look in awe at the wallpaper here! We love the contrast it creates with an antique sink!

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom wallpaper,vanity
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Talking of contrasts, this amazing wash basin is a show-stopper in its own right, but alongside the wallpaper here, it is undeniably incredible! We could really get used to this 21st century take on traditional decor, couldn't you?

For more modern design inspiration, take a look at this article: Modern storage ideas for bathrooms.

Life hack: 5 Modern kitchens that will stun you!
Are you a fan of modern traditional design now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks