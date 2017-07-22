A two-story extension plan for an exemplar bungalow!

We know that bungalows get a bit of a bad rep, as they are always battling against a stereotype of being a little old fashioned or too simplistic, but when you take a look at the two-story extension plans that one architect created, specifically for a bungalow, we think you'll be absolutely converted to the idea of one!
The previous layout of the property in question was utterly dire. A three-bedroom detached property, the ground floor showcased two bedrooms, a living room, a utility room, a kitchen and a bathroom space, while the remaining bedroom, a study and a storage area was housed under the eaves.
It's actually incredible to see how a standard one-floor home will be totally changed by the seemingly simple addition of an extension, so let's take a look at the drawings and see what can be achieved, with a little vision and design genius!
The innovative design team in charge of this project conceptualized a double-story rear extension, in order to add an open-plan kitchen, with sliding doors to improve the feeling of the garden
melting into the house. This configuration allows light and air flow from south to north facade, from the garden to the main entrance via the central line of the house.
All bedrooms and bathrooms were moved up to the first floor and a medley of skylights have been added as well, to improve light flow throughout.
Just look at this new kitchen design! Laid out with practicality in mind and leading out into the garden seamlessly, the notion of an all white open-plan design has really worked wonders to modernize things here! the contrast of dark counters is inspired as well and adds a real grounding to the whole room.
Now you can see what the kitchen was designed to connect with and what a treat it is! Imagine going from having no dining area to one this stylish! It's true what they say; you can't have too much of a good thing, and the cacophony of white looks so right in this updated bungalow!
The first floor benefits of three double bedrooms, all of which have dressing areas, as well as easy access to a large family bathroom and a shower room. By maintaining a better divide of communal and private areas, there is an integral peacefulness present in every bedroom!
Previously a small study was crammed in under the eaves of the bungalow, but now, with the double-storey extension in place, every bedroom is spacious enough to contain a pleasing little desk area. Now that would be a real selling point for any family that doesn't want surly teenagers cluttering up the dining table.
Facing an impressive 7536 ft² rear garden, the master bedroom here has really taken advantage of the gorgeous views with a fantastic skylight and Juliet balcony design. Can you believe how large these bedroom proposals are? We dare you to think of bungalows as boring now!
We had to include this rendering, which shows the incredible potential views from the newly extended master bedroom! The way the skylight opens up the whole room is just staggering. Now this really is a great way to get more from a bungalow, don't you think?