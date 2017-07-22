A two-story extension plan for an exemplar bungalow!

We know that bungalows get a bit of a bad rep, as they are always battling against a stereotype of being a little old fashioned or too simplistic, but when you take a look at the two-story extension plans that one architect created, specifically for a bungalow, we think you'll be absolutely converted to the idea of one!

The previous layout of the property in question was utterly dire. A three-bedroom detached property, the ground floor showcased two bedrooms, a living room, a utility room, a kitchen and a bathroom space, while the remaining bedroom, a study and a storage area was housed under the eaves.

It's actually incredible to see how a standard one-floor home will be totally changed by the seemingly simple addition of an extension, so let's take a look at the drawings and see what can be achieved, with a little vision and design genius!