Amazing kitchen extensions to expand your mind!

We often find ourselves thinking about embarking on a kitchen extension, as they seem to open up space you never knew you could have and inject a really contemporary and chic element into any home, but then we get stumped, as we haven't found that perfect inspirational picture to show our architects! Well, if that's the situation that you're in as well, prepare to jump for joy, as we've found some utterly GORGEOUS kitchen extensions to show you today, each of which showcases phenomenal design, personal touches and ingenious use of color. If you don't find your perfect extension here, we'll eat our hat, so let's take a look!