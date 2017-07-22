Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Amazing kitchen extensions to expand your mind!

press profile homify press profile homify
Kitchen Extensions, LWK London Kitchens LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We often find ourselves thinking about embarking on a kitchen extension, as they seem to open up space you never knew you could have and inject a really contemporary and chic element into any home, but then we get stumped, as we haven't found that perfect inspirational picture to show our architects! Well, if that's the situation that you're in as well, prepare to jump for joy, as we've found some utterly GORGEOUS kitchen extensions to show you today, each of which showcases phenomenal design, personal touches and ingenious use of color. If you don't find your perfect extension here, we'll eat our hat, so let's take a look!

1. Well of course this extension was necessary! The owners needed somewhere to install a bespoke wine fridge! Look at those under cabinet lights too!

​Contemporary kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Contemporary kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

2. To boldly go where no kitchen planner has gone before! Is this a cooking space or a mind-blowing command center? Either way, we LOVE IT!

Curved kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Curved kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

3. Simple and elegant, this extension has made no attempt to hide the connection to the original house, which we see as a respectful touch. Love the color contrast too.

Modern grey kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Modern grey kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

4. Wow! Just look at all the extra space that has been garnered here!The glass wall is a genius touch that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor areas perfectly and that island! Woah!

​Luxury island kitchen home extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Luxury island kitchen home extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

5. White on white makes for a striking and stylish modern kitchen extension here, but what we really like is the modest size! Just what's needed and nothing extraneous.

Cashmere kitchen island extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Cashmere kitchen island extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

6. White cabinets, a splash of french navy and a gorgeous glass ceiling has made this the traditional meets modern kitchen extension of our dreams!

Glazed roof kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Glazed roof kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. We always enjoy looking at the ways light has been introduced into kitchen extensions and this one is a masterclass in skylight design!

​Open plan kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Open plan kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

8. Creating an open-plan kitchen and dining space is a brilliant idea and a new extension has made it so simple here! Look at that classic monochrome scheme!

​Contemporary kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Contemporary kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

9. With plenty of light flowing in here, there was so much scope for a little more exciting color! Duck-egg blue and fuchsia look amazing in this new kitchen!

Narrow kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Narrow kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

10. The use of dark natural stone for the floor in this kitchen extension is devilishly good! And can we take a minute to appreciate the breakfast bar lighting and hide rug too? WOW!

​Minimalist kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Minimalist kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

11. Simple, sweet and perfectly proportioned, this kitchen extension shows just how vital these innovative additions are! Imaging trying to cram all this storage in a smaller space? We think not!

Spacious kitchen extension LWK London Kitchens Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Spacious kitchen extension

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

For more amazing kitchens, take a look at this article: Kitchens: 11 kitchen ideas to copy!

A traditional home with a cheeky twist
Are you definitely sold on the idea of a kitchen extension now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks