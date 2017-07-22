A traditional home with a cheeky twist

If you are laboring under the misconception that traditional homes are a little too straight-laced or boring, we have one to show you today that will totally change your mind forever! While you'll find sturdy, stoic and steadfast furniture, at every turn these large pieces are being balanced out by funky wallpaper, modern art and contemporary twists, to the point where we don't think you can really attribute a genre to the scheme here! The interior designer that curated this home obviously had a wonderful sense of adventure and fun, while also looking to showcase fabulous furniture, which is why you're going to love taking a tour with us, right now!
just check out this formal space! Well, we say formal, but how straight-laced can a space with so much color, pattern and exciting designer touches ever be? The splatter motif, featured on the rug and blinds, makes for a dramatic theme, but then in comes that wallpaper! Utterly amazing!
but then you notice the amazing geometric pattern on the carpet, the unusual wall art and the really out there side table! The stairs themselves are so traditional, but they are sidelined by all these modern touches!
if you can see them! On the one hand, this dining room is terrifically traditional, even down to the rich and opulent emerald green jewel tone on the wall, but those perspex chairs, the curtain material and the striking light fixture pull us back in to the realm of whimsy and fanciful styling!
make this master bedroom perhaps the most traditional room in the house, but it still has some cheeky little features! Just look at the unusual stools/tables, at the foot of the bed and let's not overlook the beautiful mirrored bedside tables either! What a look!
in this incredible living room? With so many piquant touches, fun additions and unusual touches to drink in, it is difficult to pick a starting point!Modern art meets traditional sofas and they both welcome some funky Deco touches and even eastern textile inspiration as well! It really shouldn't work as well as it does! We love it!
you've found a room with no unusual touches at all, you notice that the bar stools in this kitchen are modern retro, the splashback is heavy marble and the cast iron cookware is LIME GREEN! Add in some semi-industrial light fixtures and suddenly, a plain white kitchen is a lot more exciting than you first thought!
as this living room proves! The shape of the sofas and foot stool here might well be traditional, but the upholstery is anything but, which is exactly what we have come to expect of this home! Adding serious vigor and life to an otherwise neutral room, they are a real interior design tonic!
For more modern design inspiration, take a look at this article: Contemporary design? This house redefines it!