Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A traditional home with a cheeky twist

press profile homify press profile homify
Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

If you are laboring under the misconception that traditional homes are a little too  straight-laced or boring, we have one to show you today that will totally change your mind forever! While you'll find sturdy, stoic and steadfast furniture, at every turn these large pieces are being balanced out by funky wallpaper, modern art and contemporary twists, to the point where we don't think you can really attribute a genre to the scheme here! The interior designer that curated this home obviously had a wonderful sense of adventure and fun, while also looking to showcase fabulous furniture, which is why you're going to love taking a tour with us, right now!

Because one dining room isn't enough…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style dining room dining table,dining chairs,area rug,wallpaper,Roman shades,abstract art,chandelier,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

just check out this formal space! Well, we say formal, but how straight-laced can a space with so much color, pattern and exciting designer touches ever be? The splatter motif, featured on the rug and blinds, makes for a dramatic theme, but then in comes that wallpaper! Utterly amazing!

You think it's just a staircase…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs mirror,console table,vases,horse art,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

but then you notice the amazing geometric pattern on the carpet, the unusual wall art and the really out there side table! The stairs themselves are so traditional, but they are sidelined by all these modern touches!

Pull up a chair…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style dining room lucite chairs,round pedestal table,framed art,chandelier,buffet,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

if you can see them! On the one hand, this dining room is terrifically traditional, even down to the rich and opulent emerald green jewel tone on the wall, but those perspex chairs, the curtain material and the striking light fixture pull us back in to the realm of whimsy and fanciful styling!

Soft and relaxing tones…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style bedroom upholstered bed,table lamps,bedside tables,benches,night tables,euro pillows,bolster pillow,grass cloth wallpaper,shades,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

make this master bedroom perhaps the most traditional room in the house, but it still has some cheeky little features! Just look at the unusual stools/tables, at the foot of the bed and let's not overlook the beautiful mirrored bedside tables either! What a look!

Where do we look…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room side table,sofas,side chairs,framed art,wall sconces,drapery,built in bookshelves,throw pillows,are rug,cocktail table,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

in this incredible living room? With so many piquant touches, fun additions and unusual touches to drink in, it is difficult to pick a starting point!Modern art meets traditional sofas and they both welcome some funky Deco touches and even eastern textile inspiration as well! It really shouldn't work as well as it does! We love it!

Just when you think…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Kitchen counter stools,pendant lights,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

you've found a room with no unusual touches at all, you notice that the bar stools in this kitchen are modern retro, the splashback is heavy marble and the cast iron cookware is LIME GREEN! Add in some semi-industrial light fixtures and suddenly, a plain white kitchen is a lot more exciting than you first thought!

Pattern and pattern can work…

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Media room sofa,throw pillows,tilted ottoman,upholstered swivel chairs,natural fiber shades,tray,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

as this living room proves! The shape of the  sofas and foot stool here might well be traditional, but the upholstery is anything but, which is exactly what we have come to expect of this home! Adding serious vigor and life to an otherwise neutral room, they are a real interior design tonic!

For more modern design inspiration, take a look at this article: Contemporary design? This house redefines it!

Life hack: 6 decorating mistakes you really want to avoid!
Would this version of traditional decor be perfect for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks