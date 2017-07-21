Your browser is out-of-date.

A 19th century home that got a serious upgrade!

Glazed Extension for a 19th Century Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
If the idea of a modern extension and a traditional 19th century house doesn't instantly marry together in your brain, we totally understand, as we were a little hesitant as well, but once you see the gorgeous addition to this fabulous home, you'll know that the architects involved were never overwhelmed by the delicacy of the project! Opening up the house just enough to add a stunning and sunny dining room, as well as a contemporary kitchen, this extension was more than just a vanity project; it was a necessity! Come with us now and see how the right design team can make all the difference between a seamless addition and a disastrous attempt to enlarge a house!

Before: such gorgeous bones!

Though the exterior of this home is striking, to say the very least, the inside didn't live up to the desired contemporary style of the new owners, which is where a new extension came into play! With a brief to not only offer easier access to the back garden but to also maximize the amount of natural light pouring into the house, the design team here had a real task on their hands, but they rose to it magnificently.  

Before: a mess to sort out!

Shaded by mature and large trees, the back garden was always going to prove to be a challenge, as the amount of natural light was already compromised. A brand new single story extension was designed, alongside a flat lean-to, in order to add in a seamless roof-light above the new dining area. Let's be honest; nothing could be worse than what was already here!

The plan!

From this rendering, you can see how existing additions will be enveloped into the new development and the finished result looks to be utterly exceptional! Let's see how these plans actually translated into a physical embellishment!

After: a total transformation!

Would you just LOOK at how incredible the rear of this home looks now? A super modern and unapologetically understated extension both grabs your attention and lets you overlook it, when you want to take in the gorgeousness of the original building first. The amount of glazing is fantastic, but we want to get inside, to see how light it looks!

After: a kitchen with benefits.

We're not sure that we've ever seen such a spacious and generously proportioned kitchen before! having totally disregarded the temptation to fill the room with unnecessary accessories and furniture, the natural light simply bounces around inside and does a great job of making the room appear ginormous! 

After: the source of all the light!

Wow! What a treat to see the flat roof-light doing such great work! Drawing in light from directly above, this part of the extension is critical, as the glazed walls wouldn't have been enough to maintain a bright and beautiful aesthetic on their own. Just look at the natural ambiance here, with wooden flooring and a delightful view working so well together!

Are you impressed by how well this new addition works?

