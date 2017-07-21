Your browser is out-of-date.

Small kitchens that make a big impact!

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Small kitchens seem to cause a lot of owners big headaches, but we don't see why! Instead of bemoaning the bijou proportions of a room, we think that you should work with a professional kitchen planner, to make your cooking area as functional, fashionable and stylish as possible! You'll be shocked at what the pros can do with even a postage stamp-sized kitchen, but don;t just take our word for it! Come and take a look at some tiny kitchens and get ready to be seriously inspired to make more of your own, as you're going to love what has been accomplished here!

1. A little splash of color goes a long way, especially when mosaic tiles are used!

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

2. Sunny yellow makes for a beautiful wall color in a small kitchen.

kitchen bilune studio design, bilune studio
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

3. All white everything looks absolutely phenomenal and makes the space feel larger!

kitchen bilune studio design, bilune studio
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

4. Pretty in pastel! Functional solutions, accented with pretty hues, are such a lovely idea.

싱크대 셀프 인테리어 , little lamb story
little lamb story

little lamb story
little lamb story
little lamb story

5. Inset shelves give you the storage you need but don't sacrifice any floor space!

Kitchens Studiodare Architects
Studiodare Architects

Kitchens

Studiodare Architects
Studiodare Architects
Studiodare Architects

6. We hadn't thought of spicing up a kitchen via the floor design, until now! Look at that contrast!

casa unifamiliare, bilune studio
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

7. Talk about using narrow proportions perfectly! Love the boldness of black cabinets too!

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

8. Small kitchens need a lot of light and this one has taken that onboard without a shadow of a doubt! Dazzling!

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

9. Built-in cabinets offer a sleeker aesthetic and all the storage you need! White ones help to reflect light as well!

Apartamento CT, involve arquitectos
involve arquitectos

involve arquitectos
involve arquitectos
involve arquitectos

For more small kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 6 ways to store more in a small kitchen.

Studio living on an entirely new scale!
Are you seeing your small kitchen as a challenge, rather than a problem now?

