Studio living on an entirely new scale!

In the interests of full disclosure, this isn't a studio home in the traditional sense of the word, as there are separate bedrooms, but the open-plan design really does make us think of more standard studio homes, but on a dramatically altered scale! The interior designer that crafted this incredible space was clearly focused on one thing; luxury finishes and eye-catching motifs and you are going to be utterly blown away by some of the touches included here. Don't say we didn't warn you, when you see the shower enclosure…
Never mind morning showers, if we had access to this incredible tiled, domed and spacious shower, we'd be in it morning, noon AND night! It is literally staggering and for sure, the absolute shining star of the entire apartment. It's the perfect finishing touch to an already beautiful and bohemian space that really radiates great taste!
Can you imagine walking into this apartment and seeing this incredible open-plan scene? Our eyes are struggling to decide which element to stare at first! The amazing downstairs area, complete with luxurious living and dining space, or that mezzanine floor! As a whole, the vibe in incredible here!
Taking the time to add a fabulous landing seating area is what makes this mezzanine so special! Anyone could have a bedroom and bathroom up here, though the one's we will show you are something else, but this extra relaxation spot is the icing on the cake!
Naturally, this home has been decked out with the very best appliances and kitchen surfaces, even though the kitchen has been portioned off from the main open-plan area! It would have been staggeringly easy to have an 'pout of sight, out of mind' mentality, but this contemporary haven of cooking functionality is proof enough that full consideration was given to EVERY room!
The use of zingy color here is so inspired and has set the main bedroom apart from the more communal areas perfectly. As you'll soon see, it also connects the space to the most decadent bathroom that we have seen in a long while, but let's drink in the sheer magnificence here for a second longer! The ceiling height has been beautifully amplified with a coat of white paint and the low-level and minimal decor is just perfect!
Just as sparingly decorated as the master suite, we think there is such a naturally restorative vibe to this guest bedroom, don't you? It's so refreshing to see plain white walls being a deliberate feature and adding in antique rugs is a stroke of genius, as they bring color and luxury, without being too overboard!
We warned you that the bathroom here was something to see and now, you know we weren't lying! From mirrored vanity units through to a corner bath, antique rugs and daring wall colors, this bathroom really does have it all, but it's the shower enclosure that makes it really out of this world…