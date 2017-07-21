Studio living on an entirely new scale!

In the interests of full disclosure, this isn't a studio home in the traditional sense of the word, as there are separate bedrooms, but the open-plan design really does make us think of more standard studio homes, but on a dramatically altered scale! The interior designer that crafted this incredible space was clearly focused on one thing; luxury finishes and eye-catching motifs and you are going to be utterly blown away by some of the touches included here. Don't say we didn't warn you, when you see the shower enclosure…