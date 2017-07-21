A luxuriously cozy family home full of charming antiquity

Today’s homify story features a Glastonbury home decked up by the West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS. This classic home is a tasteful designer marvel, a large & luxurious family dwelling where meticulously selected antique touches converge amidst an uncomplicated intervention of modernity.

This residency thrives on the exquisite dash of antiquity that exudes an irresistible charm particularly when elegant classics are combined with modern suggestions in a plush, flawless space with perfect visual harmony. Consisting of 2 floors, the house boasts of social & private spaces that have been designed thoughtfully & with due consideration to the functional finesse of the different spaces.

Come with us as we take a tour of this lovely home and draw some great design inspiration. Let’s go!