A luxuriously cozy family home full of charming antiquity

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Old World Charm, Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bedroom
Today’s homify story features a Glastonbury home decked up by the West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS. This classic home is a tasteful designer marvel, a large & luxurious family dwelling where meticulously selected antique touches converge amidst an uncomplicated intervention of modernity.

This residency thrives on the exquisite dash of antiquity that exudes an irresistible charm particularly when elegant classics are combined with modern suggestions in a plush, flawless space with perfect visual harmony. Consisting of 2 floors, the house boasts of social & private spaces that have been designed thoughtfully & with due consideration to the functional finesse of the different spaces.

Come with us as we take a tour of this lovely home and draw some great design inspiration. Let’s go!

Lavishness with vintage jazz.

Living Room Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Living Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

The living room with its wooden floor and wall decorations boasts of an opulent antique style, with the large windows & lamps lending voguish modern hints.

Poised escalation.

Stairway/ Foyer Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs stairway,foyer,entry,mosaic
Kellie Burke Interiors

Stairway/ Foyer

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Old world charm meets noble warmth as solid woody winsomeness takes over in this foyer area. Look at those chandeliers!

Another level of comfort.

Day Room Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Day Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

This conservatory on the upper floor serves as a comfy private lounging area where appealing vistas add to the interior ritz to assure a snug family time.

Generously gorgeous.

Kitchen Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Kitchen

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

In this classic kitchen-dining space, beautifully complementing vintage & modern elements make for functionally sound alluring accents. The glossy marble top kitchen table extending onto the breakfast bar, high stools, mosaic tiled backsplash, rich wooden flooring, decorations on the chimney, the pendant lights, the curtains, and the views offered by the expansive windows as you relax & enjoy a sumptuous meal with your loved ones… ..what a wholesomely chic space!

Formally hearty.

Dining Room Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Dining Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

This old-world formal dining room is laden with the traditional vintage flair; imagine yourself relishing lip-smacking delicacies as your engage in a rendezvous with your guests, enjoying the cozy warmth from the fireplace.

Kingsize repose.

Master Bedroom Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bedroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Dark tonality makes a bold style statement while the antique details adorning the pillows & bed columns impart oodles of classic jazz to this deluxe master bedroom. The curtains ring in a dash of modernity; the spacious balcony outside ensures fresh air into the room.

Master Bedroom Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bedroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

A part of the master bedroom, this area with the bar promises warm comfort as you unwind with a glass of your favorite drink, relax on the settee and enjoy a friendly banter with the near & dear, basking in the snug warmth of the fireplace.

Ample room for traditional sass.

Master Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

This capaciously airy & well lit bathroom assures a lavishly comfy experience- be it a warm aromatic soak in the bathtub, a cool refreshing shower, or simply washing up. The conventional beauty of the different elements is nothing less than stately.

Dressing to the nines.

Walk In Closet Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Walk In Closet

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Walk In Closet Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Walk In Closet

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

The commodious & eclectic dressing room bears a vibrant & cheerful ambiance and an attractive format. The pink and cream color scheme looks impressive with the luxuriantly posh details.

Gracefully girly.

Girl's Bedroom Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Girl's Bedroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Pink poise adds a gentle touch of softness to this girls’ bedroom.

Welcoming stance.

Guest Room Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Guest Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

The guest room doesn’t disappoint either!

Officially regal.

Office Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Office

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

The office-cum-study celebrates the regal élan exuded by the noble winsomeness of wood and the charisma of classic interior detailing.

A 19th century home that got a serious upgrade!
Which of your spaces celebrate the allure of antiquity?

