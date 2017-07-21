A luxuriously cozy family home full of charming antiquity

Today’s homify story features a Glastonbury home decked up by the West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS. This classic home is a tasteful designer marvel, a large & luxurious family dwelling where meticulously selected antique touches converge amidst an uncomplicated intervention of modernity.
This residency thrives on the exquisite dash of antiquity that exudes an irresistible charm particularly when elegant classics are combined with modern suggestions in a plush, flawless space with perfect visual harmony. Consisting of 2 floors, the house boasts of social & private spaces that have been designed thoughtfully & with due consideration to the functional finesse of the different spaces.
Come with us as we take a tour of this lovely home and draw some great design inspiration. Let’s go!
The living room with its wooden floor and wall decorations boasts of an opulent antique style, with the large windows & lamps lending voguish modern hints.
Old world charm meets noble warmth as solid woody winsomeness takes over in this foyer area. Look at those chandeliers!
This conservatory on the upper floor serves as a comfy private lounging area where appealing vistas add to the interior ritz to assure a snug family time.
In this classic kitchen-dining space, beautifully complementing vintage & modern elements make for functionally sound alluring accents. The glossy marble top kitchen table extending onto the breakfast bar, high stools, mosaic tiled backsplash, rich wooden flooring, decorations on the chimney, the pendant lights, the curtains, and the views offered by the expansive windows as you relax & enjoy a sumptuous meal with your loved ones… ..what a wholesomely chic space!
This old-world formal dining room is laden with the traditional vintage flair; imagine yourself relishing lip-smacking delicacies as your engage in a rendezvous with your guests, enjoying the cozy warmth from the fireplace.
Dark tonality makes a bold style statement while the antique details adorning the pillows & bed columns impart oodles of classic jazz to this deluxe master bedroom. The curtains ring in a dash of modernity; the spacious balcony outside ensures fresh air into the room.
A part of the master bedroom, this area with the bar promises warm comfort as you unwind with a glass of your favorite drink, relax on the settee and enjoy a friendly banter with the near & dear, basking in the snug warmth of the fireplace.
This capaciously airy & well lit bathroom assures a lavishly comfy experience- be it a warm aromatic soak in the bathtub, a cool refreshing shower, or simply washing up. The conventional beauty of the different elements is nothing less than stately.
The commodious & eclectic dressing room bears a vibrant & cheerful ambiance and an attractive format. The pink and cream color scheme looks impressive with the luxuriantly posh details.
Pink poise adds a gentle touch of softness to this girls’ bedroom.
The guest room doesn’t disappoint either!
The office-cum-study celebrates the regal élan exuded by the noble winsomeness of wood and the charisma of classic interior detailing.