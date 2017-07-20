Your browser is out-of-date.

15 wow-factor conservatories to add serious glamour to your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Dual Level Orangery and Rooflights Transform a London Townhouse, Vale Garden Houses
Adding a stunning conservatory to your home is a great way to get the extra space that you crave, while enjoying every ray of sunshine that comes into your property, but if you're thinking that you've never found a style that really speaks to you, you're about to discover one right now! It's never a bad idea to ask your landscape architect for a little design advice, but just to get the ball rolling, come with us now as we show you 15 utterly phenomenal designs that will change your opinion of conservatories forever!

1. The color of this conservatory really sets it apart! Blue-gray is SO on trend for this year!

Dual Level Orangery and Rooflights Transform a London Townhouse
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Dual Level Orangery and Rooflights Transform a London Townhouse

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

2. Subtle and integrated and luxurious to boot, blink and you could miss this massive addition!

Beautiful Orangery on a Yorkshire hunting lodge
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Beautiful Orangery on a Yorkshire hunting lodge

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

3. Talk about an opulent orangery! The fully glazed roof is absolutely ideal for getting the most from sunny days.

Georgian Orangery opens up the kitchen to include dining space
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Georgian Orangery opens up the kitchen to include dining space

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

4. Love the light well roof addition here, which adds a new dimension of interest!

Conservatory with Bronze Casement Windows on a Period Farmhouse
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Conservatory with Bronze Casement Windows on a Period Farmhouse

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

5. Gorgeous and practical, this is a modern kitchen extension with a difference!

Luxurious Kitchen Diner Conservatory
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Luxurious Kitchen Diner Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

6. Charming and so well designed, this oak conservatory is a dream for a rural home.

Barn Conversion with Oak Conservatory
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Barn Conversion with Oak Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

7. Think a heritage home can't accept a conservatory? Think again! Look at how seamless this one is!

Conservatory on stunning Georgian Country Home
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Conservatory on stunning Georgian Country Home

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

8. The gargantuan amount of glazing here looks utterly spectacular and makes for a warm interior.

Grand Orangery on a Georgian Country Home
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Grand Orangery on a Georgian Country Home

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

9. Wow! Just look at the ornate trim here! That's not what modern conservatories usually make you think of, right?

Victorian Style Orangery
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Victorian Style Orangery

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

10. Just look at the intricate structural design here! That's not what we thought conservatories looked like!

Grand Conservatory on a Substantial Channel Islands Property
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Grand Conservatory on a Substantial Channel Islands Property

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

11. Look at the way the interior and exterior spaces have combined here, just with double bi-folding doors.

Orangery with Gothic Detailing
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Orangery with Gothic Detailing

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

12. Talk about a made to measure conservatory! This one has slotted into a gap perfectly!

Impressive Twin Classical Orangeries
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Impressive Twin Classical Orangeries

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

13. Shallow but open, this amazing conservatory is everything we want for summer garden parties!

Georgian Conservatory
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Georgian Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

14. Just look at the Gothic detailing here! So perfect for the rectory it is attached to!

Complex Conservatory on Victorian Rectory
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Complex Conservatory on Victorian Rectory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

15. Glamorous and almost entirely glazed, this conservatory is taking things to a whole new level!

Large Kitchen Conservatory
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Large Kitchen Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

For more gorgeous garden inspiration, take a look at this article: 19 cozy garden seating ideas.

An eclectic terrace to take some tips from!
Did you spot your perfect conservatory here?

