A home that's a masterclass in pattern picking!

Are you ready to be blown away by how one home has sought to use accent patterns to amazing effect? We hope so, as that is exactly what we are about to show you! The interior designer that crafted this phenomenal home is seriously offering up an absolutely expert course in how to balance bold patterns, bright colors and striking architectural strictures, in order to create an exciting and well-thought out property and the results really speak for themselves. We think you'll love every choice, in every room here, so let's take a look!
Calm and restful, green is a perfect hue for any master bedroom, but add in some amazing pattern and things are amplified to a whole new level! Almost creating a textile-like effect on the wall, this particular wallpaper is maintaining a somewhat ethnic undercurrent that we can see throughout the house.
Wow! Don't get us wrong; there is a lot to fawn over in this amazing living room, but we are fully focused on the wallpaper! The perfect neutral color, gray allows for a bolder and more defined pattern to be used, without looking too much. Just take a look at how well the cantilevered stairs and wall lights help to show the pattern off!
Look at the way the inset wall shelves have made great use of the wallpaper, in order to be so camouflaged! It's almost resulting in an optical illusion here and add in some spectacular fabric hanging room divides and you have a recipe for absolute style success!
Speaking of ethnic wall patterns, just look at this brazen and invigorating injection of bold color AND pattern! Adding a real touch of personal taste and unusual decor, this lovely wall design is ideal for guest rooms, as who really wants a standard magnolia wall to look at?
Just when you though that this bathroom was a little more understated, you notice that mosaic monochrome tiles have been used to create a really striking look. Let's be honest; it would have been very odd to introduce patterns everywhere and then leave the bathroom totally plain, so this is a great way to add a little cohesion, without going overboard!
