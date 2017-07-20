A home that's a masterclass in pattern picking!

Just when you though that this bathroom was a little more understated, you notice that mosaic monochrome tiles have been used to create a really striking look. Let's be honest; it would have been very odd to introduce patterns everywhere and then leave the bathroom totally plain, so this is a great way to add a little cohesion, without going overboard!

For more stylish pattern ideas, take a look at this article: Wonderful wallpaper that will wow your guests!