An eclectic terrace to take some tips from!

In a bid to make your garden more exciting and enticing, you might be tempted to make a little more of your terrace, which is why we want to show you a really fun and vibrant project that could be all the inspiration you need! The landscape architect that put this space together clearly had a really good sense of fun and adventure, which is why it's so lovely that they found a like minded client! Come with us now, as we point out our favorite elements of this amazing terrace and see if you might like to copy some or even all of them!
We are always suggesting that you have a little courage and embrace a vibrant feature wall, but we think this might be the perfect inspiration to actually make you take those words to heart! The washed ocher hue here is SO warm and sunny, which is why it's perfect for a garden!
Before we take a look at some particulars, let's take a moment to really appreciate the look of this unusual and eclectic terrace, as a whole! You can't deny that there is a vibrant and welcoming ambiance here and it offers a brilliant opportunity for outdoor socializing.
This isn't the largest terrace in the world, but it is certainly one of the most stylish, because the corner has been put to such great use! This is definitely a tip we would recommend that you take to heart for your own projects, as a wasted corner is a sad thing to see.
We always love it when people install swish water features on their terrace and this one is the perfect combination of contemporary and understated, but also attention-grabbing. Mounted on the wooden feature wall, it really does draw the eye and makes sure that all elements are accounted for in this outdoor space.
A simple shelving unit has made for an absolutely delightful, stylish and common sense plant display here and we think that the matching black structure and planters look really upmarket and elegant and by growing kitchen herbs, there is a really amazing injection of delicious practicality as well!
Naturally, if you're going to take the time to create a stunning terrace, you want to be able to sit out and enjoy it, which is why this charming bench seat is such a sweet idea! With a wealth of cushions for comfort and plenty of visual excitement, this is the perfect way to finish off an incredibly bespoke terrace!
