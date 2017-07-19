A home that went from bland to beautiful!

It takes a special kind of genius to be able to look at a blank canvas and picture what it could become, which is why interior designers are worth their weight in gold! Today, we are going to show you exactly why a talented designer is key to creating a beautiful and enigmatic spot, as what was once an empty and boring property has been transformed into a luxury dream home. You'll love the mix of neutral tones and high-end materials, so let's take a look and see if you are inspired to inject some spectacular style into your home!