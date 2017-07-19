A home that went from bland to beautiful!

It takes a special kind of genius to be able to look at a blank canvas and picture what it could become, which is why interior designers are worth their weight in gold! Today, we are going to show you exactly why a talented designer is key to creating a beautiful and enigmatic spot, as what was once an empty and boring property has been transformed into a luxury dream home. You'll love the mix of neutral tones and high-end materials, so let's take a look and see if you are inspired to inject some spectacular style into your home!
We would be exceptionally freaked out by a home with nothing but a single sink in the kitchen, but thankfully, this wasn't our house! Using the amazing amount of natural light as an inspiration and focal point, the kitchen planners here have made a traditional Shaker installation look so modern and fresh, which is perfect for the rest of the home, especially the dining room which connects to the prep area!
With an open-plan scheme in place, it makes perfect sense to have the dining room leading off from the living room and we really love the way that a totally bare room has been transformed with some seriously chic furniture! Add to that, the way that a colorful accent wall in the living room radiates a little warmth and offers a picture perfect frame for the space being entered and we love the gravitas of the whole look!
While we can really appreciate the blank canvas that was this totally empty living room, we have NO idea how the interior designer here dreamed up a vision of such a luxury and built-in space, but we are so glad that they did! A modern entertainment unit makes such great use of a large wall, while a corner sofa creates the cozy vibe you want and the window, which offers super views of the garden, has been left totally unhindered. Perfection!
This was always going to be a gorgeous master bedroom, as the proportions are generous and the amount of light flowing in is spectacular, but we wouldn't have been able to predict the heavenly mix of gray and white that has created the mother of all luxury boudoirs! Quilted detailing, simple window dressings and impactful wall paneling, along with inspired use of color, has created such a phenomenal space!
Spin around in this bedroom area and you'll see that not only is the sleeping area an absolute triumph, but a terrific dressing space has also been included, complete with a host of mirrored panels and feature wallpaper. It would have been so easy to simply let this corner go to waste, but with a host of stylish wardrobes and a dressing table in place, it is the absolute cherry on the sundae of a stunning bedroom!