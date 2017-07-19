A classic home with a crazy twist

Today's project is fascinating, as on the face of it, we're showing you a very understated and classic home, but when you stop and take a closer look, you'll see piquant and daring touches that make it a whole lot more interesting. The interior designer that curated this gorgeous home had a wonderful grasp on how to soften a predominantly monochrome space and we think you'll love the use of luxurious textiles, particularly in the bedroom! Let's take a look around and see if there are any motifs that you'd like to copy in your home!
Take a quick look at this kitchen and you'll see a classic black and white installation, but look a little closer and alongside trendy metro tiles and Shaker cabinets you'll see eclectic additions, such as a light-up 'cafe' sign and smoked glassware. Wait until you see some more of this room though…
Again, if you take a super quick look at this part of the kitchen, you won't necessarily pick up on the finer details, but they are there! A blackboard wall is the most notable addition here and we love how fun and personal it allows the kitchen to be! And with a breakfast bar in place to perch at and admire it, what a great feature!
Pan back a little and you can take in just how beautiful this kitchen is, as a whole. The monochrome and natural wood scheme works SO well and with some piquant greenery and upmarket touches, such as blown glass lampshades, you can't ever get too confident that you've seen every ingenious addition. Clever stuff!
What a color and materials palette! By making a rich wood floor the main focal point of the room has allowed for a gorgeous cacophony of cooler tones to be added in, while still maintaining a cozy cocoon feel that every living room needs! Ceramics, textiles and iconic features, such as an angle poise lamp, have made this such a chic room!
We did warn you that you'd love this terrific bedroom and were we wrong? We didn't think so! Bright white walls meet rich wooden flooring and just look at all the gorgeous textiles that have created a fluid dialogue! Velvet throws and chairs meet fluffy rugs and muted tones to offer up such an eclectic look!
Just when you think you've really gotten to grips with what this home is all about, you see extra touches, such a gothic art and dramatic glassware collections. We have to say that giving this bedroom a harder edge, with a large print that features a darker subject adds a seriously punchy balance to the soft pastel tones throughout!
What a unique home!
