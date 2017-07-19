Take a walk on the eclectic side with these decor ideas!

Why do we love eclectic decor? Because it allows us to rip up the rule book and do whatever we want! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the usual guidelines for your home's scheme simply don't need to apply when you want to capture an eclectic aesthetic. This means that if you want a living room with furniture from 20 different eras in it, you go right ahead! Fancy a bathroom filled with colors that clash? Good for you! And don't forget that you can layer pattern upon pattern and still be tapping into a definite style of design! Let's take a look at some rooms that perfectly demonstrate how gorgeous eclectic styling can be and see if t is the right choice for you!