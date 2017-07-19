Your browser is out-of-date.

Take a walk on the eclectic side with these decor ideas!

Old World Charm, Kellie Burke Interiors Kellie Burke Interiors Eclectic style dressing rooms
Why do we love eclectic decor? Because it allows us to rip up the rule book and do whatever we want! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the usual guidelines for your home's scheme simply don't need to apply when you want to capture an eclectic aesthetic. This means that if you want a living room with furniture from 20 different eras in it, you go right ahead! Fancy a bathroom filled with colors that clash? Good for you! And don't forget that you can layer pattern upon pattern and still be tapping into a definite style of design! Let's take a look at some rooms that perfectly demonstrate how gorgeous eclectic styling can be and see if t is the right choice for you!

1. In an otherwise fairly pared back and traditional kitchen, mismatched chairs and cushions really add some unexpected funkiness!

Country Manor Kitchen Thompson Clarke Kitchen Kitchen,Country Manor,Modern,Traditional
2. Bright lamps, flowers, antique furniture and upcycled pieces shouldn't look amazing together, but they do! Look at that light too!

Country Manor Entrance Hall Thompson Clarke Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Entrance,Hallway,Stairway,Country Manor,Family Home,Art
3. If this room teaches us anything, it's that pink and gold never gets old, as a color scheme! Everything here just keeps you guessing!

Walk In Closet Kellie Burke Interiors Eclectic style dressing rooms closet,fashion,pink,walk in closet
4. Forget what you think you know about working with color, as eclectic decor means that ANYTHING GOES! Just look at the odd combo of colors here that, somehow, work!

Interior remodelling , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Purple/Violet
5. A piquant mix of pastels and bold colors creates a really unusual and personal space! How ideal for a kid's bedroom!

homify Modern Kid's Room MDF Turquoise
6. Patterns with patterns absolutely can work in your home, if you are attempting to create an eclectic look!

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Media room sofa,throw pillows,tilted ottoman,upholstered swivel chairs,natural fiber shades,tray,'
7. Round kitchen cabinets? Have you ever seen anything like this before? So unusual and funky, we love the injection of color too!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
8. Color on color and textures in abundance have made what could have been a neutral room here super eclectic and fascinating!

Country Manor Playroom Thompson Clarke Nursery/kid’s room Country Manor,Playroom,Childrens Room,Interiors
9. Woah! With no discernible style selected, a little bit of everything really works here! How can an antique chair and rustic farmhouse door look right together?

Elegant Modern and Timeless, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Media room pendant light,abstract art,pouf,throw pillows,side table,table lamps,desk chairs,built in desk,Moroccan table,settee,mock roman valance,sliding barn door,articulating arm sconces,'
If you are on the cusp of being convinced to try your hand at eclectic decor, this article could tip you over the edge: 8 eclectic decor ideas for your home.

Are you tempted to try your hand at eclectic styling now?

