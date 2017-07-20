Make your home more you with these 14 ideas!

You do not always require the room decorators or interior designers to give that extra edge to your home spaces. All you need is your own creativity & a bit of tasteful quirk to add substantially to the visually sound practicality of your spaces & decor elements. Be it utility items in your dining room, kitchen, living room, garden, study, etc. or plain white walls of your spaces or simply decoration, a dash of originality can go a long way in giving your rooms that much desired facelift sans incurring high costs.

Today, homify brings to you 14 such amazingly creative ideas for different parts of your home, that are far from pricey. Employing upcycled materials, greens, fresh paint, art pieces, lighting and discarded items, wonderful functionally appealing items could be conveniently had, that serve to enhance the practical poise of your living spaces. You can combine different design styles as well.

Sounds interesting? Take a look!