Make your home more you with these 14 ideas!

Interior Irsina_MATERA, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

You do not always require the room decorators or interior designers to give that extra edge to your home spaces. All you need is your own creativity & a bit of tasteful quirk to add substantially to the visually sound practicality of your spaces & decor elements. Be it utility items in your dining room, kitchen, living room, garden, study, etc. or plain white walls of your spaces or simply decoration, a dash of originality can go a long way in giving your rooms that much desired facelift sans incurring high costs.

Today, homify brings to you 14 such amazingly creative ideas for different parts of your home, that are far from pricey. Employing upcycled materials, greens, fresh paint, art pieces, lighting and discarded items, wonderful functionally appealing items could be conveniently had, that serve to enhance the practical poise of your living spaces. You can combine different design styles as well.

Sounds interesting? Take a look!

1. Reclaimed woody ritz for industrial-style singularity.

homify Industrial style bathroom Solid Wood Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Nobly vertical versatility & chic stumps of grace.

Natürlich Kuscheln - Wolldecken & Plaids, Allnatura Allnatura Living roomAccessories & decoration
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

3. Warm modernity of practical panache.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Lit up with brilliant hues of novelty.

Interior Irsina_MATERA, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

5. Of plastic, pink and multifaceted modishness.

NEON LED por Zilverblauw, FittinQ FittinQ BedroomLighting Plastic Pink
FittinQ

FittinQ
FittinQ
FittinQ

6. Humble space-saving usefulness for study room sass.

Chockablock Loaf HouseholdStorage Wood storage,wooden,drawers,new
Loaf

Chockablock

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

7. Hand screen print adds hearty life to white soberness.

David Mellor Minimal Cutlery Hand Pulled Screen Print Lane KitchenAccessories & textiles
Lane

David Mellor Minimal Cutlery Hand Pulled Screen Print

Lane
Lane
Lane

8. Snug den of cheery repose surrounded by greens.

Amy Sia cushions, Amy Sia Amy Sia
Amy Sia

Amy Sia cushions

Amy Sia
Amy Sia
Amy Sia

9. Alphabetical allure meets palliative plant relief.

Uitgebreide collectie Design Letters woonaccessoires, Kleuroptafel Kleuroptafel Interior landscaping
Kleuroptafel

Kleuroptafel
Kleuroptafel
Kleuroptafel

10. Modesty of multifunctional magnificence loaded with innovative glory.

Alceo, Jacopo Biasio Designer Jacopo Biasio Designer HouseholdHomewares
Jacopo Biasio Designer

Alceo

Jacopo Biasio Designer
Jacopo Biasio Designer
Jacopo Biasio Designer

11. Artsy aesthetics add to lavish sumptuous accents.

Moradia Boavista | 2010, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern Dining Room Green
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

12. Well-rounded jazz adorns simplistic functional finesse.

FERM Living, Interiortime Interiortime Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
Interiortime

Interiortime
Interiortime
Interiortime

13. Hung up on smart contemporary convenience.

FERM Living, Interiortime Interiortime KitchenStorage
Interiortime

Interiortime
Interiortime
Interiortime

14. Generously voguish blend of plush Scandinavian elegance & rustic warmth.

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs
A home that's a masterclass in pattern picking!
How have you given your cozy abode that creative edge?

