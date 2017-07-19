An eclectic white home loaded with chic modernity

The eclectic Italian villa featuring on homify today is the perfect example of how to create an ambiance of absolute luxury within a limited space. The layout of this free-standing home also offers ample inspiration for designing a luxury apartment. Created by the Rimini based architects from BILUNE STUDIO, this sassy home defies its size in exuding pizzazz.

The highlights of this home are unquestionably the modern steel staircase and accompanying glass-floored mezzanine. The architect team has teamed these masterpieces with an all-white interior & oodles of glossy accents to reflect true finesse.

Sounds amazing, no? Without further ado, let us have a peek into this wonderful home and take our pick for ideas to copy.