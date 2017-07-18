11 kitchen styles!

Kitchen is the heart of your home, and it follows naturally that proper consideration be given to designing this space, loading it with tasteful (pun intended!) heartiness and contemporary functional flair. Home professionals like kitchen planners, kitchen manufacturers and those dedicated to taking care of kitchen fittings always stress on the practical aspect of the kitchen, be there any kitchen design- modern, rustic, classic, etc., and styles like open kitchen, L-shaped, gallery style, kitchen island, narrow, kitchen-dining, with breakfast bar and so on.

Today, homify is going to walk you around 11 wonderful kitchen styles that will inspire you to update yours and give your visitors some serious home envy. Ready? Here we go!