11 kitchen styles!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Savannah Dawn - 6000 sq.ft. Vacation Rental in Southern Shores, NC, Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Modern Kitchen
Kitchen is the heart of your home, and it follows naturally that proper consideration be given to designing this space, loading it with tasteful (pun intended!) heartiness and contemporary functional flair. Home professionals like kitchen planners, kitchen manufacturers and those dedicated to taking care of kitchen fittings always stress on the practical aspect of the kitchen, be there any kitchen design- modern, rustic, classic, etc., and styles like open kitchen, L-shaped, gallery style, kitchen island, narrow, kitchen-dining, with breakfast bar and so on.

Today, homify is going to walk you around 11 wonderful kitchen styles that will inspire you to update yours and give your visitors some serious home envy. Ready? Here we go!

1. Family dining on the isle of wholesomeness.

Great Modern Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Modern Kitchen
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Great Modern Kitchen

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

2. Modern pizzazz for cozy generosity.

New Coastal Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Modern Kitchen
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

New Coastal Kitchen

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

3. Stylish accents of compact fulfillment.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

4. Narrowed down to classic designer spirit.

Basking Ridge Basement Bar! Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Basking Ridge Basement Bar!

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

5. Hearty invite with endearing warmth.

1920's Westchester Tudor Kitchen Redux Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Kitchen
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

1920's Westchester Tudor Kitchen Redux

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

6. Filling up on eclectic sheen.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Neutral modernity flavors uncomplicated ritz.

The Lantern House, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The Lantern House

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

8. Open to chic country-style abundance.

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

9. Amply lit with a dapper dazzle.

Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design

Small kitchen interior design

Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design

10. Nobly endowed with generous poise.

Savannah Dawn - 6000 sq.ft. Vacation Rental in Southern Shores, NC, Outer Banks Renovation & Construction
Outer Banks Renovation & Construction

Savannah Dawn—6000 sq.ft. Vacation Rental in Southern Shores, NC

Outer Banks Renovation & Construction
Outer Banks Renovation &amp; Construction
Outer Banks Renovation & Construction

11. Vintage voguishness meets utmost utility.

Butler's Pantry Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Butler's Pantry

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
This classic countryside home oozes eclectic charm
Which style does your kitchen boast of?

