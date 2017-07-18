This classic countryside home oozes eclectic charm

Today’s homify account features a beautiful countryside home in Belfast, that exudes classic homey poise. A labor of love designed tastefully by the interior decorators from THOMPSON CLARKE, this design project has every single element thoughtfully accomplished by the expert design professionals. Drawing on the owner’s love of art, color, art and design, an eclectic richness has been lent to the entire space, creating absolutely charming interiors loaded with chic personality and style to suit family living as well as a young couple.
Let us get up, close & personal with this wonderful dwelling and be mesmerized by the classic suggestions of eclectic finesse offering contemporary comfort. Get, set, go!
Well complemented by palliative greens, the exterior face of this home is quite inviting & exudes a traditional homely feel. An uncomplicated singularity adorns the formal appearance of this dwelling.
Moving inside, the entrance hallway bears a fresh, cozy feel with lots of conventional elements alongside a contemporary touch of floral grace. The well lit hallway, with the carpeted white staircase leading to the upper level spaces, bears a palette that agrees readily with the visually sound decor. Note that chandelier!
Occupying the lower level, the living room is full of a snug ambiance. Aesthetic and comfy, the furnishing & decor elements fill the room neatly without making it look cluttered or dingy. The neutrally hued couch, the varicolored cushions, mantel fireplace and the arty decor pieces all together sing in melodious notes of fetching eclectic sophistication. What a chic & comfortable lounging space!
Just imagine yourself sitting here comfortably by the window, enjoying the outside vista as you sip your favorite beverage and introspect, surrounded by the old-world charm of the captivating interiors… ..truly welcoming, no?
The potting table with the pots, baskets & greens imparts a rustic dash of style into the classic living room.
This classic, bright kitchen-dining is buzzing with heartiness in its simple format of creative design. The great looking eclectic dining set with the shiny dining table adorned using elongated Bonsai planters growing herbs & mixed sprouts is just amazing. One such planter is sitting on the window sill as well.
The glossy white kitchen table bears fresh floral decor and boasts of a breakfast bar as well. The no-frills palette & practically rich elements make for a really desirable wholesome space.
With plenty of storage convenience, a window side bookcase, a small settee for those little tea breaks and a jazzy mirrored backsplash, this well lighted kitchen is replete with generous accents of cheerful warmth. Did you notice those pendant lights? The crockery showcase is attractive too!
The cushy bed, plush sofa, feature wall, ample sunshine pouring in and the temptingly comfy atmosphere of this bedroom shout regal repose.
Vibrant & playful, this children’s bedroom has everything your little ones need to be gleefully content & engrossed.
The playroom is a flamboyantly cheerful space as well.
The guests will be pretty pleased!
The soft classic touch, neutral hues, sober ambiance and traditional elements impress in this bathroom. The simple vanity and the window-side settee enhance the delicate charm.
This orange bathtub looks inviting while the appealing wallpaper conveys a soothing stance. Care for a warm soak?