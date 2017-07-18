This classic countryside home oozes eclectic charm

Today’s homify account features a beautiful countryside home in Belfast, that exudes classic homey poise. A labor of love designed tastefully by the interior decorators from THOMPSON CLARKE, this design project has every single element thoughtfully accomplished by the expert design professionals. Drawing on the owner’s love of art, color, art and design, an eclectic richness has been lent to the entire space, creating absolutely charming interiors loaded with chic personality and style to suit family living as well as a young couple.

Let us get up, close & personal with this wonderful dwelling and be mesmerized by the classic suggestions of eclectic finesse offering contemporary comfort. Get, set, go!