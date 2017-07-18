Pretty patios and terrific terraces designed to inspire!

Looking for some serious inspiration for your outdoor space? Then you've come to the right place, as we've found some of the loveliest and most unusual terraces out there! Who said you can't have a sunken hot tub in your terrace? Or what about installing enough furniture to rival even the most opulent living room? No landscape architect would say no to these ideas, that's for sure! We've got a host of super styles to copy, right here, but it's just the beginning of the week, so we won't overload you with words; we'll let the pictures do all the talking!