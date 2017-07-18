Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pretty patios and terrific terraces designed to inspire!

press profile homify press profile homify
Fashion Street, E1, APT Renovation Ltd APT Renovation Ltd Modern Terrace
Loading admin actions …

Looking for some serious inspiration for your outdoor space? Then you've come to the right place, as we've found some of the loveliest and most unusual terraces out there! Who said you can't have a sunken hot tub in your terrace? Or what about installing enough furniture to rival even the most opulent living room? No landscape architect would say no to these ideas, that's for sure! We've got a host of super styles to copy, right here, but it's just the beginning of the week, so we won't overload you with words; we'll let the pictures do all the talking!

1. We can't always be sure that the weather will play ball, so this glass-encased terrace is the ideal all-weather solution!

Fashion Street, E1 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Terrace house renovation,house extension
APT Renovation Ltd

Fashion Street, E1

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd

2. Wow! Boxed in with living walls and lit to perfection, this beautiful terrace splits sitting and eating sections with ease!

homify Modern Terrace Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A simple little roof terrace, with a bistro dining set and some festival lights will ALWAYS look beautiful.

Narae Bar 나래바, 캐러멜라운지 캐러멜라운지 Modern Terrace
캐러멜라운지

캐러멜라운지
캐러멜라운지
캐러멜라운지

4. Is this a terrace or a living room? Just look at all those super comfortable sofas and the brilliant idea to have a rug outdoors!

Loft in Arlington , FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Loft in Arlington

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

5. Small and sweet, this might be a tiny little outdoor area, but it has been used to great effect, in terms of becoming a genuinely stylish focal point!

Penthouse on Church Street, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Penthouse on Church Street

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

6. How about a roof terrace, under cover? There is no way that we aren't inspired by this beautiful rooftop sun room, complete with bi-folding doors at every turn.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Elegant in monochrome, this terrace is perfect for a more traditional home. Black rattan furniture and a sleek base is all you'd need to copy it!

Terraza Original Hall Arquitectos Patios & Decks
Hall Arquitectos

Terraza Original

Hall Arquitectos
Hall Arquitectos
Hall Arquitectos

8. We did warn you that a hot tub was included here! Let's be honest; if we had stunning views from our terrace, we might want a hot tub to enjoy them from too!

Lake House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Terrace
KUBE architecture

Lake House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

9. How about a little touch of traditional styling, with white fencing and natural wood decking? A gorgeous way to add a little something extra to the front of a house, we love the simplicity!

Collins Model Home – Devonshire Place at Bermuda Bay in Kill Devil Hills, NC, Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Modern Terrace
Outer Banks Renovation &amp; Construction

Collins Model Home – Devonshire Place at Bermuda Bay in Kill Devil Hills, NC

Outer Banks Renovation & Construction
Outer Banks Renovation &amp; Construction
Outer Banks Renovation & Construction

For more outdoor inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 stunning garden ideas.

Get comfy with the vintage charm!
Did you spot a great idea for your terrace here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks