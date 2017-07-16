Your browser is out-of-date.

14 bed styles that you would want to add to your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
BookUp Bed, Studio Gentile Studio Gentile BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

The concept of restricting furniture to its dedicated formal space is passé as versatile furniture is increasingly becoming a hot favorite. In line with the same, good old bed is no longer restricted to the bedroom. These days, multifunctional beds are in vogue and interior designers & room decorators are coming up with innovative placement ideas for the beds apart from the conventional bedroom.

Gardens, media rooms and study rooms are some of the popular new addresses where you can find the bed in the right design fit for the room. Quite naturally, it follows that the number of bed styles is simply limitless and you are spoiled for choices of bed to be accommodated in your living spaces. Different shapes like squarish, round, rectangular are available in a number of materials that you can conveniently match with the style you room is adorned with- be it modern, classic, rustic, colonial, and so on.

Today homify brings to you 14 such amazing bed styles that you can choose from, to bedeck your bedroom, children’s room, outdoor lounge, garden, etc. and cause some serious home envy to your visitors. These unique, breathtakingly beautiful and wonderfully restful bed styles are sure to make you go wow and your neighbors, green. So, scroll down and take a good look for the next potential addition to your home!

1. Luxurious headboard & ample comfort -conventionally romantic.

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
Button &amp; Sprung

Camelia Divan

Button & Sprung
Button &amp; Sprung
Button & Sprung

2. Cozy cocoon for absolute repose.

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

3. Cushy relaxation beckons the bookworm in you!

BookUp Bed, Studio Gentile Studio Gentile BedroomBeds & headboards
Studio Gentile

Studio Gentile
Studio Gentile
Studio Gentile

4. Industrial touch lends snug singularity.

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

5. Natural rusticity meets handcrafted nostalgia.

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

6. Warmth of custom uniqueness & contemporary nobility.

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

7. Space saving 2-in-1 comfort for sudden pally times.

Friends bed Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards trundle bed,new,single,double,guest bed
Loaf

Friends bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

8. Pallet panache- comfortable upcycled chic convenience.

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Game for coziness amidst green relief?

Oxford Day Bed Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Garden Furniture Synthetic Multicolored outdoor furniture,Day bed
Weaves Interiors &amp; Outdoors

Oxford Day Bed

Weaves Interiors & Outdoors
Weaves Interiors &amp; Outdoors
Weaves Interiors & Outdoors

10. Bohemian suggestions add to well rounded naturalistic relaxation.

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

11. Designer smartness for majestic versatility.

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

12. Go high on luxury with low & wide!

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. How about this phenomenal romantic fantasy?

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA Eclectic style bedroom
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

14. Homespun timber grace for sturdy comfort.

Timber Frame Wood Bunk Bed, Woodland Creek Woodland Creek BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown wood bunk bed,rustic bunk bed,reclaimed wood bunk,solid wood bunk bed,twin/twin bunk bed,barnwood bunk bed,solid bunk bed,wooden bunk bed
Woodland Creek

Timber Frame Wood Bunk Bed

Woodland Creek
Woodland Creek
Woodland Creek
Which one did you pick for your cozy space?

