11 lovely carpet placement ideas for different home spaces!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Halls Stairs and Landings, Style Within Style Within Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Carpets are one furnishing-cum-decor element that can add oodles of visual jazz to any space. Be it the hallway, bedroom, living room, study area, children’s room or the kitchen, and styles like modern, rustic or classic, carpets can enhance the visual impact manifolds. Besides the decor aspect, carpet adds softness, acoustic quality as well as colors to a space. In fabrics like jute, fur and cotton, thoughtfully placed carpets are in themselves a bonus decor for any space, including bathrooms as well!

Room decorators and interior designers are increasingly turning towards functional decor items to unclutter home spaces, and carpets are one such fabulous option that fit the bill perfectly.

This homify story enlists 11 inspiring ideas on placing the carpet in different home spaces, whereby you can furnish as well as decorate the spaces tastefully. Take a closer look & pick the ones that are the best fit for your home spaces. Here we go!

1. Classic striped charisma of cascading modernity.

Contemporary striped stair carpet Style Within Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Style Within

Contemporary striped stair carpet

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

2. Graceful pizzazz meets eclectic gloss.

Sala de estar / living Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Living room
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Sala de estar / living

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

3. Furry coziness adds to snug sass.

White Living Room with wooden floors, brown sofa, carpet and purple accents Affleck Property Services Modern Living Room
Affleck Property Services

White Living Room with wooden floors, brown sofa, carpet and purple accents

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

4. Uncomplicated finesse for industrial heartiness.

Kitchen Kellie Burke Interiors Industrial style kitchen
Kellie Burke Interiors

Kitchen

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

5. Fun-filled splash of multi-hued playfulness.

Play Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Kid's Room
Roselind Wilson Design

Play Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

6. Bold tonality makes an elegant style statement.

Dining Area Roselind Wilson Design Modern Dining Room
Roselind Wilson Design

Dining Area

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

7. Escalating poise in warm colors.

White bannisters, rich walls and Fabulous carpet. Wools of New Zealand Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Wools of New Zealand

White bannisters, rich walls and Fabulous carpet.

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

8. Cushy complement for plush repose.

Bedroom Design Aripan Design
Aripan Design

Bedroom Design

Aripan Design
Aripan Design
Aripan Design

9. Sober addition to comfy reading time.

Eaton Mews North - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

10. Loaded with the regal air.

Panelled Study MN Design Office spaces & stores
MN Design

Panelled Study

MN Design
MN Design
MN Design

11. Adding a pop of color to neutral humility.

Bathroom NB Furnishings Modern Bathroom
NB Furnishings

Bathroom

NB Furnishings
NB Furnishings
NB Furnishings
Which of these ideas did you zero in on?

