11 lovely carpet placement ideas for different home spaces!

Carpets are one furnishing-cum-decor element that can add oodles of visual jazz to any space. Be it the hallway, bedroom, living room, study area, children’s room or the kitchen, and styles like modern, rustic or classic, carpets can enhance the visual impact manifolds. Besides the decor aspect, carpet adds softness, acoustic quality as well as colors to a space. In fabrics like jute, fur and cotton, thoughtfully placed carpets are in themselves a bonus decor for any space, including bathrooms as well!

Room decorators and interior designers are increasingly turning towards functional decor items to unclutter home spaces, and carpets are one such fabulous option that fit the bill perfectly.

This homify story enlists 11 inspiring ideas on placing the carpet in different home spaces, whereby you can furnish as well as decorate the spaces tastefully. Take a closer look & pick the ones that are the best fit for your home spaces. Here we go!