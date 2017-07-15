6 fabulous facades that hide creative kitchens!

Have you ever wondered how a home's facade can give you an insight into the size and style of kitchen found within? The thought suddenly occurred to us, which is why we decided to investigate and show you the results! On the one hand, we were initially blown away by the styles of homes that we are looking at, but then, we peered inside and saw some of the finest, most modern and functional kitchens that professional kitchen planners have ever dreamed of. If you're struggling a little with your own kitchen design, or wondering what your facade says about your interior choices, come with us now!
It's an unusual touch to combine black and natural wood as the main facade palette for a new-build, but what you'll soon see is that it is a really misleading design! If you're expecting to see a swath of black inside this home and most pertinently, in the kitchen, you'll be VERY disappointed!
Nothing but white and natural wood! Despite the fact that there is more than enough space here for some devilishly dark black accents, a totally pared back and fresh vibe has been embraced! That really is a surprise, given the fact that a gargantuan amount of natural light flows in as well!
We're not going mad, are we? There is definitely a cozy vibe being emitted by this modern home, isn't there? If we had to take a guess at the style of kitchen that can be found inside, we might be bold and suggest a contemporary Shaker installation. There's just something suggesting an almost country aesthetic…
Whoops! We were seriously wrong, as this kitchen is as full-on contemporary as it is possible to be! There isn't a Shaker cabinet or chunky wooden worktop to be seen, but instead, sleek white doors and sexy black granite. There's certainly no cutesy or cozy motifs to be seen!
What we're seeing here is a monochrome masterpiece of a modern home that has drafted concrete in as a finishes material, which we think should be giving us some serious clues as to the way the kitchen has constructed. In fact, if we don't see polished concrete inside, we'll eat our hats!
You better pass the salt and pepper, as we can't eat out hats unseasoned! This is such a shock! The kitchen itself is reasonably small and a little retro in design as well, what with a wall of wooden cabinets and just look at that fire! There we were expecting this space to be filled with cool concrete and instead, it's seriously hot!
A modest build, this charming bungalow design has made great use of sharp lines and simple styling, in a bid to balance out the understated overall look. The horizontal wooden cladding, in particular, adds a beautiful depth and warmth to the exterior, but has that been continued inside?
At last! We got one prediction right! We weren't quite expecting so much white in this kitchen, we have to admit, but the stylish and hidden storage? That was a given! We think that the sleek facade gave a little hint as to the camouflaged styling that would be found within and the natural wood, again, just adds in a little softness and warmth.
We've definitely got this one figured out! Given the amount of integrated design in place here, such as the Juliet balconies and continuous black bricks that form a beautiful garage to the side, we imagine that the kitchen here will have fabulous dark contrasts and a high level of functionality, which is expressed through innovative ideas!
We were only half right, but we are still going to take that as a win! There might not be any black in this kitchen, but you can't deny that the levels of practicality are off the chart! We particularly like the modern extractor and the ingenious breakfast bar, which has been created by extending a countertop and adding some seats and lighting. The corner windows are a fantastic touch as well and really make the most of the garden views.
What we really admire about this home is that 90% of the facade has been kept bright white and wonderfully chic, but that one contrast, in the form of a dark roof, really amplifies the effect and makes the whole property look larger! The only other hue is a subtle pale gray, inside the terrace area, and we think that's what will have been used in the kitchen!
Yes! This kitchen might not be totally gray, but having the cabinets in a cool concrete shade has allowed for the white walls of the facade to be mirrored and the effect is gorgeous! This is nothing short of a prescriptive masterclass in how to use the new neutrals color palette for maximum impact!
For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: 6 Incredible dynamic kitchen ideas!