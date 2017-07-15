Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect family home

press profile homify press profile homify
Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 33, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
Loading admin actions …

New-build homes don't always evoke images of beautiful architecture, but there is a contingent of talented architects striving to change this misconception, by designing spectacular properties that leave a lasting impression for all the right reasons. We're going to show you one such home today and we think you'll love the piquant combination of white, wood and the occasional injection of bold black, which runs from the fantastic facade, all the way inside every interior room, to create a contemporary, chic and covetable house that anyone would want to call home. You're going to be especially impressed by the hallway and the way the stairs have been tasked with double-duty functionality, so keep your eyes peeled!

White might be the primary color at the front here,

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

… but the natural wood elements are creeping in already and the black roof is intriguing from the outset!

At the rear of the house, wood really steps forward as the star!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look at the way it has been used to frame an incredible terrace!

Even the side profile here offers a perfect snapshot of all the materials that have been used to great effect in this build.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Talk about making a bungalow design really pop!

It would have been so easy to decorate the interior boldly,

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 33, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

… to contrast with the facade, but this is neutral heaven! The open-plan scheme is fabulous!

Talk about an expansive kitchen!

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 33, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

The U-shaped design really makes the most of the swathes of white and wood and the panoramic windows? GENIUS!

We told you to watch out for this space and you can see why now!

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 33, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

A staircase that doubles as a bookcase is a contemporary masterpiece here!

For more amazing modern home inspiration, take a look at this article: 3 fabulous flats that are dynamically modern!

Transform your ceiling with these creative ideas!
Did you love the contemporary motifs throughout this home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks