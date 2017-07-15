The perfect family home

New-build homes don't always evoke images of beautiful architecture, but there is a contingent of talented architects striving to change this misconception, by designing spectacular properties that leave a lasting impression for all the right reasons. We're going to show you one such home today and we think you'll love the piquant combination of white, wood and the occasional injection of bold black, which runs from the fantastic facade, all the way inside every interior room, to create a contemporary, chic and covetable house that anyone would want to call home. You're going to be especially impressed by the hallway and the way the stairs have been tasked with double-duty functionality, so keep your eyes peeled!