A home defined by a perfect pool!

It's a bold move, to totally define a home by just one standout feature, but that's exactly what has happened here! While the style of building, amazing interior spaces and overall ambiance of this house is undeniably incredible, you'll soon see that the pool and surrounding areas really does shine bright like a diamond and garner the lion share of attention! The architects that created this fabulous property clearly understood that the connection between interior and exterior spaces was of paramount importance to the clients and as a result, there is a natural cohesion that is impossible to beat. Let's take a look!
We're going to swing back around to this magnificent pool, but we thought we'd give you a little taster now, before we show you everywhere else! You can't deny that this has really whet your appetite, can you?
The total lack of fussy furnishings here has created an outrageously beautiful, understated and neutral living room. We particularly adore the contrast of black leather and cream fabric, on the sofas. And that jute rug! Gorgeous!
An open-plan kitchen and dining room might not be a new innovation, but the expansive proportions and staggering amount of natural light that is flowing in do make this one something rather special. The constant use of neutral colors and organic materials, throughout the home, is just wonderful.
If you've ever doubted that concrete can look chic, inviting and high-end, this kitchen will be all the proof that you need! A polished concrete floor effortlessly leads into a cast island and with dark wood pull-out drawers, the contrasts here have been expertly managed to offer an overall stylish aesthetic.
Who needs dramatic color, plenty of wall adornments or a defined style, when simple white render will make a hallway as fresh and gorgeous as this one? What a way to keep the transitional areas exceptionally understated, while the functional rooms step forward to make more of a statement!
Black and white always look right together, but as a striking master bedroom, we have newfound admiration for the scheme! With just a couple of black elements, the bright white expanse has been expertly balanced and there is an overriding sense of a bold yet relaxing ambiance.
Even here, in the bathroom, the added details have been kept really understated and chic. A mosaic tile wall, finished in a myriad of natural blues, is all that was needed to make this practical space a little more aesthetically-pleasing and welcoming.
Any home that seeks to highlight the importance of outdoor spaces that way this one does, will naturally have a wealth of fantastic exterior furniture in place, but this installation is something else! Seriously, are these cast concrete chairs that have been designed to look like sofas? Amazing!
Well here we are, back at the delicious pool! With the house acting as a perimeter privacy shield, all eyes really are on this phenomenal courtyard pool and we love the Mediterranean feel and vibe. Comfort and opulence have been perfectly married together here, but wait until you see this area at night!
Wow. With incredible lighting in place, this pool acts as the glue that holds the whole home together, day and night. We told you this was a very special focal point!
