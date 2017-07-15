A unique country-style duplex home

Civitanova Marche based Italian architects from OPERA S.R.L. have created a two-story country-style duplex apartment, that offers stylishly cozy living. Loaded with plentiful comfort, functional finesse and voguish personality, the apartment springs a pleasant surprise and combines simple rustic comfort with modern design & a touch of hip industrial charm.

