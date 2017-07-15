A unique country-style duplex home

Civitanova Marche based Italian architects from OPERA S.R.L. have created a two-story country-style duplex apartment, that offers stylishly cozy living. Loaded with plentiful comfort, functional finesse and voguish personality, the apartment springs a pleasant surprise and combines simple rustic comfort with modern design & a touch of hip industrial charm.
Today at homify, let us explore this designer marvel and pick our favorite home inspiration ideas.
Occupying the lower level of the home along with the living room & the kitchen, the dining area communicates directly with the kitchen as all the 3 social spaces are accommodated seamlessly into one large open space sans demarcating walls. The dining area boasts of double ceiling height and its location makes it particularly airy. A gallery on the upper floor offers a view of the two levels. Did you notice those glassy spherical lights suspended over the dining space? Woody accents of the dining set and neutral, natural tones of the overall palette enhance the welcoming vibes. The decor blends comfort & style by combining modern design with rustic charm.
The sober, snug, spacious and restful living room boasts of a short wall completely clad with wood and housing a fireplace. The flanking brick walls add to the homey feel, and together they make the room an ideal lounging den replete with warm coziness. Look at those lights illuminating the wooden cladding! The glossy concrete floor is adorned with a lavishly decorated oriental carpet; the large, gray cushy sofa and the rocking chair by the fireplace extend a tempting invite.
Adjacent to the dining area is the kitchen designed puristically in tranquil white, with clean lines and handle-free fronts to create an exciting contrast with the rough brick wall. Offering ample storage space and contemporary convenience, this kitchen is roomy, well ventilated & well lit owing to the large windows & the open floor plan.
Moving to the upper level, you come across the bedroom, bathroom and dressing room. With a single glance, you can appreciate that this bedroom is anything but commonplace. Exposed ceiling beams meet the brick walls and the smooth concrete floor adds a contemporary sheen. The eclectic mix of straightforward elements conveys a tasteful blend of modern, oriental, rustic, industrial and country-style designs. Look at those carpets! The interplay of the materials lends a singular appearance. The skylight ensures maximal utilization of daylight; the snazzy round bed exudes an assured promise of sweet slumber.
The bedroom also houses a bathroom, with a large freestanding bathtub adjacent to the round bed. In addition, there is a lavish shower cabin, a double washbasin and a separate toilet. In the background, you can see the wooden door leading into the adjoining dressing room.
No compromises on luxury & comfort indeed!