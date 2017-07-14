6 beautiful flooring ideas for you to copy!

Floor coverings are an important part of furnishing the house and the options are countless. Vinyl flooring, tiles, wood in different tonalities, concrete, floor laminates, cork or simply a chic carpet- as per the room design, the wide range of alternatives spoils you for choices.

However, when faced with making the floor selection best suited for each room, most of us tend to fall back on the tacit conventional rule - tiles for the bathroom and kitchen floors, carpets in the living room, bedrooms and children's room. But all this is passé. Home professionals like interior architects, interior designers, room decorators and planners vouch for modern flooring styles that make it possible to conveniently implement the client’s wish, making floor design very flexible. It has of late become a cakewalk to go for individual design options from the living room through the hallway to the bathroom spaces, letting you unleash your creative imagination to the fullest irrespective of the design of your interior home spaces.

This homify story offers 6 marvelous flooring ideas for different home spaces for you to pick your favorites. Have a close peek!