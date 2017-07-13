Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 inspiring Keyboard/ Piano placement ideas

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
ELITE HOUSE II, ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern Living Room Black
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a room does not only involve placing the furniture, furnishings and art pieces. Other functional items like lights and musical instruments, if placed tastefully at the right spot, can go a long way in enhancing the aesthetics of the space. Piano/ Keyboard is one such musical instrument that is widely popular and most of us own one. Thoughtfully placing the instrument is a must if we don’t want it to be an impediment to movement or the room/ space to appear cluttered.

Different spaces like the living room, dining space, bedroom, study, kids’ room or the hallway could be utilized to place the Piano/ Keyboard, based on the available space & the visual impact thereof. Interior designers & room decorators attest to the fact that a Piano/ Keyboard can add to the elegance quotient of a space greatly.

This homify account takes you across 9 wonderful placement ideas for your Piano/ Keyboard, one of which may be an ideal fit for your home. Have a look!

1. Dapper melody for Scandinavian poise.

Living area ZazuDesigns Living room
ZazuDesigns

Living area

ZazuDesigns
ZazuDesigns
ZazuDesigns

2. Snug living with musical finesse.

Rear part of living room/music area Chameleon Designs Interiors Multimedia roomFurniture
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Rear part of living room/music area

Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

3. Honing the little genius in a contemporary fashion.

Bickford Park, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
Solares Architecture

Bickford Park

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

4. Openly regal.

ELITE HOUSE II, ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern Living Room Black
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

5. Aesthetically melodious for comfy lounging.

homify Modern Living Room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Classic notes of modern jazz.

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Living room MDF Beige
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados

Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simultaneous treat for the eyes & ears- perfectly cozy comfort.

Advanced Bronze Casements in Curved Music Room Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doors Windows Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

Advanced Bronze Casements in Curved Music Room

Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd

8. Tropical nobility adds to the mellifluous repose.

GANNE house - living room 2 STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture Living room
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture

GANNE house—living room 2

STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture

9. Humbly apt space utilization conveys smart sass.

oak staircase Style Within Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase striped stair carpet,fitted stair carpet,purple stripe carpet,stair carpet,oak staircase,step lighting,stair lighting,home lighting,glass balustrade,corridor
Style Within

oak staircase

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within
Bedroom ideas: 10 heavenly beds that are on cloud nine
Which one did you find the best suited for your pad?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks