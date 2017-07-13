9 inspiring Keyboard/ Piano placement ideas

Decorating a room does not only involve placing the furniture, furnishings and art pieces. Other functional items like lights and musical instruments, if placed tastefully at the right spot, can go a long way in enhancing the aesthetics of the space. Piano/ Keyboard is one such musical instrument that is widely popular and most of us own one. Thoughtfully placing the instrument is a must if we don’t want it to be an impediment to movement or the room/ space to appear cluttered.

Different spaces like the living room, dining space, bedroom, study, kids’ room or the hallway could be utilized to place the Piano/ Keyboard, based on the available space & the visual impact thereof. Interior designers & room decorators attest to the fact that a Piano/ Keyboard can add to the elegance quotient of a space greatly.

This homify account takes you across 9 wonderful placement ideas for your Piano/ Keyboard, one of which may be an ideal fit for your home. Have a look!