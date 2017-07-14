Your browser is out-of-date.

Transform your ceiling with these creative ideas!

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern Dining Room
Oftentimes while decking up the interior spaces, we tend to overlook the ceilings and leave it conventionally white. Room decorators, designers and interior design professionals agree that a little bit of experimentation or innovation in any element of the room goes a long way in enhancing the overall appearance of the room, and ceilings are no different. Be it any style- modern, rustic, country, classic, Asian or colonial- that adorns the living spaces like the dining room, living room, bedroom, conservatory, etc., the ceilings can always be given a fresh sass employing light, color, wallpaper, etc.

A number of materials like wood, glass, ceramics, etc. can be conveniently used to deck up the ceiling and add to the room decor, whether it is a social space or a private one. Today’s homify account brings to you 8 such wonderful ideas to deck up your ceilings with a novel touch, and make it a solid ground to cause some serious home envy to the visitors & neighbors alike. Take a peek!

1. Classic noble warmth in a romantic country style.

2. Starry sparkles all the way!

3. Daring mix of styles with a garnish of rusticity.

U:BA house

4. Woody elegance meets radiant modishness.

5. Suspended for luminous coziness.

6. Lined with designer brilliance for lavish poise.

Dream

7. Canopy comfort- fancy adornment meets illuminated finesse.

8. How about some 3D ritz with good old wallpaper?

Which of these ceiling ideas are you planning to copy?

