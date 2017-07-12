8 terrace extension roof ideas to banish cloudy days

You want a garden terrace, but you don't want to fall prey to bad weather, which is why a covered design is absolutely the right way to go, but what style of terrace roof would be best for you? There are plenty to choose from, as any landscape architect will tell you, but we've narrowed the list down to the most stylish and elegant varieties, to help you make an informed decision. Come with us now as we take a look and have a think about which of these styles would add a certain something to your terrace, while keeping the clouds and rain at bay!
A natural wood roof will make your terrace simply radiate warmth and organic tones, which is perfect if you are going to a more pared back and plant-focused area! What a lovely tropical feel!
Glass panels in an aluminium frame is a great option, but if you want a slightly warmer aesthetic, or perhaps a more rustic look, a wooden frame is absolutely the way to go!
If you are attached to other properties, you might like to add a little more privacy to your terrace, so why not opt for frosted glass roof panels? You won't block any light out at all, but will have the benefit of a secluded and private space.
Our final glass panel suggestion is to contrast the crystal clear panes with black anodized metal supports. The monochrome look will be striking, contemporary and chic, which makes it perfect for a modern home terrace!
Let's start with an absolute classic! Glass terrace roof panels give you all the benefit of lashings of natural sunlight, keep rain away and look wonderfully elegant all at the same time.
Awnings are brilliant, but add some electronics and they go up a notch! At the push of a button, you have shade from the sun and a handy rain cover, but when you want to stare at the stars, you can retract the roof in an instant!
Perhaps something a little more custom and unusual would suit you? This amazing black terrace structure offers the perfect combination of good looks and handy protection, without overshadowing the charming terrace itself!
Choose a great color and design and there is nothing wrong with installing a permanent canopy! After all, of you want a little more sun, you can easily position yourself elsewhere, but handy rain cover is difficult to install in a split second!
