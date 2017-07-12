Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 terrace extension roof ideas to banish cloudy days

press profile homify press profile homify
VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern Terrace
Loading admin actions …

You want a garden terrace, but you don't want to fall prey to bad weather, which is why a covered design is absolutely the right way to go, but what style of terrace roof would be best for you? There are plenty to choose from, as any landscape architect will tell you, but we've narrowed the list down to the most stylish and elegant varieties, to help you make an informed decision. Come with us now as we take a look and have a think about which of these styles would add a certain something to your terrace, while keeping the clouds and rain at bay!

1. Natural wood.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern Terrace
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

A natural wood roof will make your terrace simply radiate warmth and organic tones, which is perfect if you are going to a more pared back and plant-focused area! What a lovely tropical feel!

2. Glass and wood.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glass panels in an aluminium frame is a great option, but if you want a slightly warmer aesthetic, or perhaps a more rustic look, a wooden frame is absolutely the way to go!

3. Frosted panes.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are attached to other properties, you might like to add a little more privacy to your terrace, so why not opt for frosted glass roof panels? You won't block any light out at all, but will have the benefit of a secluded and private space.

4. Contrasting colors.

TERRAZA, Arki3d Arki3d Patios & Decks
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Our final glass panel suggestion is to contrast the crystal clear panes with black anodized metal supports. The monochrome look will be striking, contemporary and chic, which makes it perfect for a modern home terrace!

5. Glass panels.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's start with an absolute classic! Glass terrace roof panels give you all the benefit of lashings of natural sunlight, keep rain away and look wonderfully elegant all at the same time.

6. Electric awnings.

Toldo plegable para pérgola. Colónia Roma., Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Modern Terrace
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

Awnings are brilliant, but add some electronics and they go up a notch! At the push of a button, you have shade from the sun and a handy rain cover, but when you want to stare at the stars, you can retract the roof in an instant!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Artistic designs.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Perhaps something a little more custom and unusual would suit you? This amazing black terrace structure offers the perfect combination of good looks and handy protection, without overshadowing the charming terrace itself!

8. Permanent canopies.

Gimnasio de Cristal Lumon y techo movible de cristal, Terraza con pergola de madera en casa del centro de Cadiz, Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Patios & Decks
Architect Hugo Castro —HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración

Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración
Architect Hugo Castro —HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración
Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración

Choose a great color and design and there is nothing wrong with installing a permanent canopy! After all, of you want a little more sun, you can easily position yourself elsewhere, but handy rain cover is difficult to install in a split second!

For more terrace ideas, take a look at this article: A shady spot that became a sociable terrace!

Beautiful houses: the paradise home on the edge of the world
Did you spot a perfect solution for your terrace here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks