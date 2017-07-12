12 inspirational wall designs for a unique aesthetic

Making more of your walls has never been easier, thanks to some really striking decorating materials that have become interior designers' secret weapons! It's time to stop seeing your walls as simply structural elements in your home that can use a lick of paint, as with a little imagination, they can become worthy focal points in ANY room, from kitchens through to master bedrooms, but don't just take our word for it! We're going to show you some of our all-time favorite feature wall materials, so why not think about which ones you could see yourself using in your home?
Natural stone is such a dynamic, adaptable and gorgeous material to use for your interior walls, but don't worry that you'd need to knock out existing structural spaces, as there is a myriad of beautiful stone cladding options now on the market. You'll get the look for less money and less hassle!
Wood cladding on house facades is nothing new, but it's still a little unusual as an interior design choice! We think it looks utterly spectacular and adds a touch of warmth and organic chic to any wall, but especially so in a hallway, for a seriously incredible first impression.
For a really striking look, glass wall tiles are hard to beat! A natural choice for bathrooms, we don't think you should be constrained by interior design norms, so if you love the look, why not use glass tiles in other rooms as well? We can imagine them looking really cool in kitchens!
Let's get a little more futuristic now and talk about 3D printed wall panels! An amazing way to add texture and totally custom designs to your walls, this is the ultimate example of contemporary decorating techniques that everyone can try!
Don;t go thinking that wallpaper isn't a cool option for your walls, as these days, the designs available are simple staggering! If you can dream it, you can print it and get it up on a wall to make a really big splash, design-wise, in your home. It won't even cost too much either, if you opt for a singular statement wall.
What could be simpler than leaving a brick wall totally exposed? Perfect for adding some rustic vibes to your home, as well as rich color and rugged texture, bare brick walls are a timeless classic that just get better with age!
If you have an artist in the household, it's time to crack out the paints and give them free license to create something totally unique and personal. Half the battle with interior design is being different, and this is a great way to ensure that nobody has the same look as you!
Polished concrete is coming on in leaps and bounds in terms of where it can be used in your home! Once relegated to the floor, we are now seeing it make serious impact on walls as well and we LOVE the aesthetic. Cool, crisp and so industrial, it really does open up an intriguing dialogue about home design!
If smooth and perfect isn't your thing, rugged stone is the perfect choice for you! If you have a heritage home, stripping some plaster will probably reveal amazing walls, but if not, stone cladding is an easy way to get the same effect.
There will always be a place for paint in terms of interior design, but why not mix it up with some wallpaper as well? Pick out piquant hues from your chosen paper and use paint, in these colors, to make wall niches and even ceilings more interesting.
The darker the stone, the more bold and intriguing your home will look! Anything goes, from black granite or sandstone, through to textural slate and it won't look too Gothic, as long as you have your lighting absolutely on point!
If you can't choose just one color or pattern that you love, use them all! This seriously stylish mosaic ceramic tile wall is all the inspiration we need to be a little bolder and more eclectic, but would you follow suit? It would work in ANY room!
