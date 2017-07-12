12 inspirational wall designs for a unique aesthetic

Making more of your walls has never been easier, thanks to some really striking decorating materials that have become interior designers' secret weapons! It's time to stop seeing your walls as simply structural elements in your home that can use a lick of paint, as with a little imagination, they can become worthy focal points in ANY room, from kitchens through to master bedrooms, but don't just take our word for it! We're going to show you some of our all-time favorite feature wall materials, so why not think about which ones you could see yourself using in your home?