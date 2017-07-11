30 amazing terraces perfect for your garden!

A gorgeous terrace is the perfect finishing touch for any home, but we'd understand if you didn't know where to start in terms of designing one. We can't all have the foresight and vision that landscape architects do, which is why we are going to flood you with inspiration in the form of 30 fabulous outdoor spaces. Whether you choose to copy one completely or take a few motifs from a selection of these images, you'll definitely have a terrace that will turn your neighbors green with envy, so how about we get started? You'll love the unique elements on display!