30 amazing terraces perfect for your garden!

CASA DE PRAIA EM CONDOMINIO - GUARAJUBA / BAHIA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style garden Green
A gorgeous terrace is the perfect finishing touch for any home, but we'd understand if you didn't know where to start in terms of designing one. We can't all have the foresight and vision that landscape architects do, which is why we are going to flood you with inspiration in the form of 30 fabulous outdoor spaces. Whether you choose to copy one completely or take a few motifs from a selection of these images, you'll definitely have a terrace that will turn your neighbors green with envy, so how about we get started? You'll love the unique elements on display!

1. Perfect with potted plants.

CASA C, Giandomenico Florio Architetto Giandomenico Florio Architetto Modern Terrace
Giandomenico Florio Architetto

2. With a hot tub.

Uno scorcio sul Duomo di Trento, Mangodesign Mangodesign Modern Terrace
Mangodesign

3. All the color.

Fresh Mini Staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Patios & Decks
Venduta a Prima Vista

4. A touch of the Mediterranean.

Casa di Panarea, Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Patios & Decks
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca

5. All-out fencing.

Una terrazza moderna mediterranea, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Brown
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

6. Protected by an awning.

TERRAZZI - BALCONI - ZONE VERDI - UN BELLISSIMO ATTICO A ROMA, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Patios & Decks Plastic Green
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

7. With perfect decking.

Ático en Valencia, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern Terrace
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

8. Drenched in plants.

TERRAZZO TRA LE NUVOLE, CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN Modern Terrace
CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN

9. Perfected with planters.

Terrazze, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Modern Terrace
Paola Thiella

10. Utilizing a rustic ambience.

​2nd floor terrace garden Land Design landscape architects
Land Design landscape architects

​2nd floor terrace garden

11. Flanked by a luscious lawn.

Casa de campo en Villas de Galindo, Alberto M. Saavedra Alberto M. Saavedra Eclectic style garden
Alberto M. Saavedra

12. Separated into different zones.

Casa Parral 62, simbiosis ARQUITECTOS simbiosis ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
simbiosis ARQUITECTOS

13. Shaded by a pergola.

RESIDENCIA RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Garden Concrete Beige
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

14. A myriad of stone.

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Terrace
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

15. With windows to connect to the indoors.

CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Minimalist style garden
rOOtstudio

16. Simple and elegant.

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Terrace Wood
ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV

17. Organic color tones.

Terraza , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Terrace Iron/Steel Grey
Spazio3Design

18. With a great cooking area.

Terraza , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Terrace Grey
Spazio3Design

19. Finished with wood furniture.

homify Modern Terrace Wood
homify

20. Made private with wood and metal.

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

21. Rustic and inviting.

The BIOCLIMATIC Pergola by SOLISYSTEME, SOLISYSTEME SOLISYSTEME Lean-to roof
SOLISYSTEME

The BIOCLIMATIC Pergola by SOLISYSTEME

22. Beautifully lit at night.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

23. With tall plants and trees.

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios & Decks
Vicente Galve Studio

24. Accessorized with rockers!

Home Staging en villa de alquiler vacacional "El Monte", Home & Haus | Home Staging & Fotografía Home & Haus | Home Staging & Fotografía Patios & Decks White
Home &amp; Haus | Home Staging &amp; Fotografía

25. Made exotic with ceramic tiles.

La casa familiar de Sari, custom casa home staging custom casa home staging Patios & Decks
custom casa home staging

26. Boxed in with a classic pergola.

Jardines realizados, ecojardí ecojardí Patios & Decks
ecojardí

27. With materials combined perfectly.

ÁTICO EN CATARROJA (VALENCIA), Juanjo Álvarez Juanjo Álvarez Patios & Decks
Juanjo Álvarez

28. Left minimalist and sweet.

Like a small country house, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Modern Garden
Laura Marini Architetto

29. Full of green walls!

Casa AT, Taguá Arquitetura Taguá Arquitetura Modern Garden
Taguá Arquitetura

30. With a little tropical flair.

CASA DE PRAIA EM CONDOMINIO - GUARAJUBA / BAHIA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style garden Green
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

For even more lovely garden ideas, take a look at this article: 19 cozy garden seating ideas.

Did you spot a terrace idea you want to copy here?

