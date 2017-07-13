This elegant & stylish home will make you fall in love!

Loaded with poise, functional grace and visual appeal, the modern house featuring in today’s homify story is fit to be called an ideal home. Created by the Osório based architects from MACIEL E MAIRA ARQUITETOS, this incredible house boasts of truly inspiring designs in each of its spaces. Elegant, refined and spacious, this dwelling boasts of magnificent detailing that simply wins you over.

Join us as we embark on this house tour and explore this marvel of architectural design.