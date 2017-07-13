This elegant & stylish home will make you fall in love!

Loaded with poise, functional grace and visual appeal, the modern house featuring in today’s homify story is fit to be called an ideal home. Created by the Osório based architects from MACIEL E MAIRA ARQUITETOS, this incredible house boasts of truly inspiring designs in each of its spaces. Elegant, refined and spacious, this dwelling boasts of magnificent detailing that simply wins you over.
Join us as we embark on this house tour and explore this marvel of architectural design.
From this vantage point, you can appreciate the appealing 2 story house that looks full of the promise of contemporary coziness and a chic personality. The modern design conveniently allows for making the most out of the bright sunshine throughout the day. Here you can also appreciate the pleasingly palliative green relief in form of the lush garden that also serves to excellently balance the design.
Bordering the house, the visually sound horizontal claddings resemble the noble elegance of wood. The large glazed openings and transparent boundary wall are easy on the eyes while the gray stone columns humbly complement the sophistication of the design. The combination of materials is indeed a smart & thoughtful concept.
The imposing wooden entrance door extends a warm majestic welcome; reflecting panels on either side of the door lend a designer style. The gray gels well with the woody accents and enhances the graceful soberness.
Moving inside the house, the tastefully integrated environment greets you. The dining room and the living room spaces though adjacent, are well demarcated sans walls. Look at that chandelier over the dining set! The wall textures, lighting effects, complementary poised hues and uncomplicated decor present a strikingly refined stance.
This cozy little dining room is your ideal companion for a sumptuous family time while you enjoy a heart-to-heart with the loved ones. The beautiful white set of dining table and chairs in lacquer finish looks generously inviting in this space full of light and comfort. The artistic wall decor lends a creative aesthetic touch to the room.
The transition between different floors is through the beautiful staircase that leads from the super cozy living room space to the other spaces on the upper level. With white steps that contrast well with beige & gray walls, the delicate design of the stairway makes the most of the wide roofing to offer functional finesse.
In this view, you can appreciate and gush at the beauty of the staircase detailing- the white marble steps offer a wonderful contrast with the darker tones on the wall, which allows for an enhanced visual delight.
Modular & practically stylish, the well lit kitchen boasts of a breakfast bar. The patterned wall tiles match perfectly with the color palette adorning different elements in this space.
This gourmet kitchen on the terrace is loaded with rustic panache in its red brick and wooden accents. Homespun heartiness exudes welcoming vibes that are brilliantly complemented by the contemporary suggestions of the modern white finishes, pendant lights, modish flooring, concealed lighting around the counter & the grill, ceiling LEDs and tiled backsplash.
With sliding doors leading to a balcony outside, this master bedroom offers great views of the surroundings. The furnishings & upholstery bear a neutral & somewhat dark tonality which gives a no-frills modern appearance to the bedroom. The decor is subtle yet snazzy. Well lighted and comfortable, this master bedroom undoubtedly has the perfect ambiance of voguish repose.
Sitting in the attic space, the kids’ bedroom is cozy, pleasant and well organized. The yellow, lighted niches convey a smart decor idea that offers an innovative touch of beauty to the little one's delightful world.
Attached to the master bedroom is a small yet elegantly plush bathroom rich in luxurious details. The black color accentuates the golden details to offer a dapper space.
On the rear side, you encounter yet another appealing aspect of this home. The structure forming the terrace imparts a truly modern touch which perfectly combines with the traditional elements of sloping slabs and tile coatings. Besides, the greens add dollops of freshness.
Boasting of a decent swimming pool and a large pool-deck with a sinuous design, this home is no less endowed with outdoor spaces. With comfy loungers, prim dining area and an adjacent patio offering outdoor lounging space ideal for entertaining guests, this poolside area is high on desirability.
Also adorning the backside of the home is this lovely structured pergola with bricks adding a stylish rusticity ideal for a comfy family time. Simple, pleasingly delightful & relaxing, this pergola space enhances the aesthetics of the exterior of this dwelling.