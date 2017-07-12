15 pictures of living rooms to inspire you

Whether you have a huge airy mansion or a small apartment, the living room is a key space that needs due consideration, thoughtful concept & tasteful selection of elements for design & decor. Room decorators and interior designers have time & again emphasized on the same. Undoubtedly, the living room is the most frequented social space of your home, where you can have your much deserved “me” time with your choicest reads, enjoy a cozy family rendezvous or entertain guests. Different styles are available to do up the living room, be it an open plan room with lounge, dining area & kitchen integrated together or an exclusive room dedicated to lounging. These days, the minimalist style is increasingly becoming a hot favorite, being flexibly workable- you can doll up your living room employing minimalist suggestions even if your living room is basically bedecked using a different style- modern, classic, etc.

Today at homify, we are going to walk you through 15 such amazing living rooms that reflect the minimalist style either in entirety or just as a jazzy conceptual touch. Take a look and pick your favorites!