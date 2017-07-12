Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of living rooms to inspire you

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 02 ENERGO, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
Whether you have a huge airy mansion or a small apartment, the living room is a key space that needs due consideration, thoughtful concept & tasteful selection of elements for design & decor. Room decorators and interior designers have time & again emphasized on the same. Undoubtedly, the living room is the most frequented social space of your home, where you can have your much deserved “me” time with your choicest reads, enjoy a cozy family rendezvous or entertain guests. Different styles are available to do up the living room, be it an open plan room with lounge, dining area & kitchen integrated together or an exclusive room dedicated to lounging. These days, the minimalist style is increasingly becoming a hot favorite, being flexibly workable- you can doll up your living room employing minimalist suggestions even if your living room is basically bedecked using a different style- modern, classic, etc.

Today at homify, we are going to walk you through 15 such amazing living rooms that reflect the minimalist style either in entirety or just as a jazzy conceptual touch. Take a look and pick your favorites!

1. Sober hues & textural trendiness for dapper accents.

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Living room
arQing

E2 LIVING ROOM

arQing
arQing
arQing

2. Cheerfully comfy in contemporary grays.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Restfully plush in magical white.

PASSIONE PER IL BIANCO, StudioG StudioG Living room
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

4. Comfy warmth adds to the poise.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 30, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

5. Snug tones of humble modernity nail it here.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 33, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

6. Shades of brown deck it up with classic homey sass.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Comfortable dazzle of finessed neutrality.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Maximal allure adorns endearing minimalism.

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

9. Minimally embellished for ample sophistication.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 02 ENERGO, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

10. Of wood & white and their enduring elegance.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 03, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

11. Simply awesome in black & white!

Квартира для души, Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio

Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio

12. Stylishly inviting in its simplistic congeniality.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. How about a generous dollop of voguish repose?

Penthouse Cascais, GAVINHO Architecture & Interiors
GAVINHO Architecture &amp; Interiors

GAVINHO Architecture & Interiors
GAVINHO Architecture &amp; Interiors
GAVINHO Architecture & Interiors

14. Black swank meets neat pizzazz for absolute comfort.

Ristrutturare casa online, Edilizia Software
Edilizia Software

Edilizia Software
Edilizia Software
Edilizia Software

15. Cheery warm pastels redefine homely coziness.

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
Which of these did you find the most inspiring to copy?

