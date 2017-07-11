Updated Victorian home packs a chic punch

Sitting in the quiet town of Bedford, Ontario, this late 19th century Victorian home was in want of a major facelift, and the team of interior designers & decorators from the Toronto-based FLUID LIVING STUDIO was entrusted with the task of remodeling the dwelling.
To allow for the modernization of the electrical, plumbing & insulation of the home, the interiors were entirely stripped to expose the bare exterior walls. The exteriors of the house were given a fresh coat of colors. Throughout the interior spaces, special focus has been maintained on lighting design & feature walls with a contemporary blend of materials making an appealingly bold and singular statement in every room. Traditional elements have been aesthetically incorporated into the design scheme, paying homage to the dwelling’s elegant Victorian origins while the urbane mix of modern designer suggestions adds a fresh crisp ambiance to the interior. This revamp job simultaneously appreciates the cutting-edge innovations & the timeless classics in home design, to create interiors that tastefully bridge a wide gap in time.
Today at homify, let us explore this wonderful designer treat and be inspired for ideas to copy.
Just imagine relishing your choicest delicacies in this lovely dining area, while you enjoy a rendezvous with your loved ones! The black ceiling adds oodles of depth & intricacy, beautifully balanced with tranquil white on all the other surfaces of this dining space. Superbly polished in crisp black & white, this dining area exudes an elegantly formal charm in spite of its deliberate paucity of furnishings. Elaborate features like the antique golden frame & the wooden fireplace mantel uphold the abode’s chic Victorian character with their fine detailing and elegant curves, while the simplistic wooden dining table & the set of metal chairs firmly ground the room in the 21st century. Lending a decent amount of depth & drama, the black mill-work ceiling really steals the show here. Truly a high-impact dining space, no?
This view from the front entrance of the home conveys a narrow & elongated shape typical of Victorian town homes. On the right, the characteristic mill-work framing the large sliding partition has been duly preserved, with a fresh coat of white imparting a modernized touch to the antique feature.
Here you can appreciate the open design wherein the living, dining and kitchen areas have been well demarcated sans walls or cluttering. During the rejig, an original section of the brick wall was torn down for opening up the existing kitchen space to an addition which had previously been added to the side of the home. This served to significantly de-compartmentalize the ground level spaces, creating the single open space which allows for the roomy open concept design visibly evident from this vantage point in the modular kitchen.
Complementing the light wooden flooring, this dark and brooding black & steel combo offers a copiously sleek, sassy kitchen aesthetic. Add to it modern kitchen details with a dash of antiquity and you have this amazingly hearty space.
This matte midnight blue, bordering on gray, is an ideal match for the neutral, shimmering kitchen backsplash enhanced in poise by the smart lighting. This dark shade adds sober personality to the kitchen without lending a juvenile feel to it. The blue-gray tonality is cool & subtle but also somewhat warm & calming, significantly contributing to create a sophisticated space.
Boasting of an uncomplicated industrial character, this kitchen has structured shapes, straight lines and smooth surfaces portraying the no-frills temperament of industrial design. Did you note that breakfast bar? Wooden chairs and brick walls ring in warmer tones, balancing the kitchen’s serious tone with their inherent familiarity & friendliness. As you saw earlier, the jazzy backsplash brings the ritzy factor into the scene.
This mini dining space by the window allows for some cozy family time as you enjoy the warm sunshine and grab a quick bite with a hot cuppa while engaged in a chit chat. The snug dining set, the visually sound pendant lights and the appealing wall decor add to the cheery heartiness.
Laze on this recliner with your choicest brew and favorite read as you enjoy the much deserved “me” time.
This alluring staircase with traditional wooden steps has been given a modern twist with the glass panels allowing for light to readily illuminate the stair shaft & corridor. The concealed lighting between the wall and stairway in the lower flight of stairs conveys a smart contemporary touch.
The stand-alone bathtub with a luxuriously smooth orb-like design boasting of futuristic hints and the tiled floor throughout which allows for a seamless transition from the wet room to the rest of the space with nothing except a clear glass pane to outline the shower area, add a charismatic classic touch along with even more visual space to this large well lit modern bathroom.
The tiled mosaic wall housing the shower & washbasin areas beautifully complements the wooden & neutrally hued elements.
With the strikingly evergreen black & white combo, snazzy modern suggestions and a melodious echo of classic Victorian style, this second bathroom features a new sink with washstand as an appreciation of the bygone era and timeless white subway tiles for completing the look. The glossy floor tiles are a must have!