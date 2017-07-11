Updated Victorian home packs a chic punch

Sitting in the quiet town of Bedford, Ontario, this late 19th century Victorian home was in want of a major facelift, and the team of interior designers & decorators from the Toronto-based FLUID LIVING STUDIO was entrusted with the task of remodeling the dwelling.

To allow for the modernization of the electrical, plumbing & insulation of the home, the interiors were entirely stripped to expose the bare exterior walls. The exteriors of the house were given a fresh coat of colors. Throughout the interior spaces, special focus has been maintained on lighting design & feature walls with a contemporary blend of materials making an appealingly bold and singular statement in every room. Traditional elements have been aesthetically incorporated into the design scheme, paying homage to the dwelling’s elegant Victorian origins while the urbane mix of modern designer suggestions adds a fresh crisp ambiance to the interior. This revamp job simultaneously appreciates the cutting-edge innovations & the timeless classics in home design, to create interiors that tastefully bridge a wide gap in time.

Today at homify, let us explore this wonderful designer treat and be inspired for ideas to copy.