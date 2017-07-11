The family home you've always wanted (with floor plans!)

Kraków based architects from HomeKONCEPT have created a modern dwelling that offers present day luxuries alongside loads of cozy comfort and stylish living. With facilities like a garage & ample outdoor lounging and an interior story penned with the ageless allure of wood & white, this luxurious mansion is a dream abode for chic contemporary living.

Join us as we take today’s homify tour around this 1770 ft² dwelling and be inspired with modish ideas to take home.