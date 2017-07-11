The family home you've always wanted (with floor plans!)

Kraków based architects from HomeKONCEPT have created a modern dwelling that offers present day luxuries alongside loads of cozy comfort and stylish living. With facilities like a garage & ample outdoor lounging and an interior story penned with the ageless allure of wood & white, this luxurious mansion is a dream abode for chic contemporary living.
Join us as we take today’s homify tour around this 1770 ft² dwelling and be inspired with modish ideas to take home.
This view of the home conveys prim and poised exteriors- a lush manicured lawn, plentiful outdoor lounging space, tidy detailing of the house structure and skylights to make the most of the daylight. What a picture of absolute style!
Sitting in the midst of well planned greens, this modern abode looks every inch an assured promise of comfy family living with decent luxuries adding to the desirability.
The blueprints reveal a smart floor plan with a tasteful separation of social & private areas on the ground and the upper levels. Due consideration has been given to all the functional areas to create a home with roomy living spaces.
The elements, the lighting, the uncomplicated originality, the appealing suggestions of elegant style and of course, the evergreen aura of wood & white combo – what’s not to love?
Don't miss that fireplace!
Bright, attractive, airy and absolutely restful are the words apt to describe this superb living room space. Imagine yourself lazing on this super comfy couch as you relish your favorite hot cuppa and munchies while enjoying the latest romantic flick, snuggling up to your loved one… ..inviting, no?
With the sober yet sassy touch of wood adding oodles of wholesomeness, the dining and kitchen spaces are really worth a dekko. The dining set, well equipped modern kitchen with breakfast bar, the crystal lights and palliative plant decor together make for a very welcoming stance.
The built-in bookcase in the wall is another BIG designer plus.
In this modern kitchen, the endearingly uncomplicated generosity is conveyed in a pleasing style that is easy on the eyes.
The wooden breakfast bar between the wooden dining table and the glossy white kitchen table offers a convenient space to grab a quick bite as you engage in a chit-chat with your loved one working in the kitchen.
This simple wooden dining table with the white chairs is ideal for a filling family meal while you enjoy a heart-to-heart with your loved ones.
In line with the wood & white timelessness adorning the other interior spaces, this stairway adds the noble touch of humility in the jazzy white clarity. With a solid glass rail on one side and a mini lounge in the space behind it, this staircase is well lighted. The clear transparency showing the planned exterior is simply fabulous!