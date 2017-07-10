This charming house is loaded with beauty & style!

Taichung City based interior designers and decorators from FAMILY NEW INTERIOR DECORATION COMPANY have dolled up the interiors of today’s homify feature home, and how! Boasting of a classic soul garbed in contemporary accents, this home is replete with all the modern day comforts, and has been updated with tasteful details bearing visually appealing touches of natural stone & wood. The interior & exterior echo one another in modishness; the thoughtful attention to space, visual balance and comfy aesthetics is visibly evident.
Hop onto the homify wagon as we embark on this house tour and take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy!
This front view of the house allows you to better appreciate its volumetric detailing. With a simple composition yet a rhythmic balance between the horizontal & vertical woody elements, the facade bears an aesthetic finesse that is endearing. The different tonalities of wood of the door and other elements allow for a visual hierarchy to outline the access to the dwelling.
With a design based on stone coverings & wooden accents, this home exterior exudes a tranquil, relaxed & homely character full of unique strength in a well-balanced & optimally thought-out composition, which enhances its appearance.
As you enter, a small yet soothing front garden with a slight Japanese flavor adds neat suggestions to the design. Employing a subtle difference in elevation, an entrance zone has been created. Smart, eh?
In this view, you can see the glazed roof structure that lets in ample natural light and allows for sky view, while protecting against rain & other climatic occurrences that could be counterproductive.
The open spaciousness of this house lends an airy feel of comfort. This configuration allows the living spaces to be perceived as much wider areas. Each functional space is demarcated by its furniture, furnishings & decoration; the design of ceilings is somewhat similar.
In this plush living room area, the big beige sofa, the lovely coffee table sitting on the dapper gray rug, the black leather recliners and the snug ambiance offer an inviting stance. The vertical elements of the back wall together with the woody composition give a singular captivating textural beauty to this room. Note the solid stairway with the wooden-top steps.
The plant relief and the comfortable light filtering inside add to the elegant homeliness & sober gloss that go hand-in-hand with the design adorning the exterior facade, wherein neutral colors ranging from beige to gray impart a classy distinction to the interiors of this residency.
Wood is the hero of the interior spaces in this home, lavishing oodles of noble essence and welcoming warmth on the different spaces to create a cozy atmosphere. Elegance & humility reign supreme with the woody personality, the open yet well defined living and dining areas are no exception. Look at that well lit dining space with the wooden dining set!
Almost abutting the kitchen, the dining space and the kitchen can be seen in their appealing glory in this view. Walls with built-in cubbies for decor complement the wooden furniture and other pleasing elements.
This dining set has plenty of seating for you to relish sumptuous meals with the near & dear.
The dining area is well connected with the modular kitchen through a bar that doubles up as a smart hack to maintain the perfect flow for serving freshly cooked food onto the dining table, besides acting as a counter for storing crockery & similar trifles.
Charming charisma indeed!