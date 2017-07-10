This charming house is loaded with beauty & style!

Taichung City based interior designers and decorators from FAMILY NEW INTERIOR DECORATION COMPANY have dolled up the interiors of today’s homify feature home, and how! Boasting of a classic soul garbed in contemporary accents, this home is replete with all the modern day comforts, and has been updated with tasteful details bearing visually appealing touches of natural stone & wood. The interior & exterior echo one another in modishness; the thoughtful attention to space, visual balance and comfy aesthetics is visibly evident.

Hop onto the homify wagon as we embark on this house tour and take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy!