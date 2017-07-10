Laundry rooms that really lighten the load

We know that having a dedicated laundry room could be seen as a bit of a luxury, but don't you deserve a home that works for you rather than against you? It's all very well having a kitchen filled to the brim with helpful appliances, such as washing machines, but wouldn't the space they take up be better used for storage? You know it makes sense and so do interior designers, which is why some of them have been busy crafting the ultimate in laundry rooms for their clients. We want to show you a few examples, to see if you could be tempted to design your own, so get it in your mind that a small spare room in your home might be about to get a serious makeover!