Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden gates and fences that you'll find gorgeous

press profile homify press profile homify
Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

Are you looking for a straightforward and practical way to add some serious style and impact to your garden? Then you HAVE to consider installing new fencing or gates! Any landscape architect worth their salt will tell you that gorgeous fences and gates add such charisma, as well as security, to a garden and the style that you choose really directs the rest of your outdoor space. We've found a host of fantastic and varied materials that you need to consider, so let us introduce you to them and then see which way your mind is leaning!

1. Concrete effect fencing is easy to install and looks very secure.

Deluxe-Betonzäune mit Gestaltungselementen, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
Morganland

Morganland
Morganland
Morganland

2. Custom aluminium gates can be tailored to match your facade perfectly.

Site de vente en ligne de menuiserie, Neo10.com Neo10.com Windows & doors Doors
Neo10.com

Neo10.com
Neo10.com
Neo10.com

3. Metal with a patina finish adds in a seriously rustic vibe.

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

4. Slatted metal allows you to get the best combination of security and non-opaque style.

Residencial Sta. Fe, Arquitectura MAS Arquitectura MAS HouseholdPet accessories
Arquitectura MAS

Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS

5. Bamboo fencing lets all the sunshine in, but no nosey neighbor glances.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

6. Heavy metal gates definitely deter unwanted visitors.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wood and metal work well together to create a sturdy but soft aesthetic.

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

8. Rustic wooden gates are ideal for country homes with a quirky edge.

Portail, Lenka créations Lenka créations Windows & doors Doors
Lenka créations

Lenka créations
Lenka créations
Lenka créations

9. Natural fencing, as in box hedging, gives you privacy and prettiness, all in one.

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

10. Concrete fencing is cost-effective, striking,modern and easy to install as well.

maison VAP, virginie DEVAUX virginie DEVAUX Modern Houses
virginie DEVAUX

virginie DEVAUX
virginie DEVAUX
virginie DEVAUX

For more security inspiration, take a look at this article: 5 secrets for keeping burglars away from your home.

Home Decoration: 10 ways colorful furniture can light up a room
Did you spot your perfect garden addition here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks