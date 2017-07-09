26 awe-inspiring yet tiny kitchens

A small kitchen doesn't have to be a big stumbling block when it comes to stylish home decor, but we know that you might not believe us until we show you plenty of inspiring pictures, which is what this article is all about! The kitchen planners that dreamt up and curated these fantastic spaces had a wonderful grasp on the importance of balancing practicality alongside aesthetics and if you've been struggling to come up with some original ideas of your own, we think you'll be spoilt for choice here! Let's get inspired!