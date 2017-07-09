Your browser is out-of-date.

26 awe-inspiring yet tiny kitchens

A small kitchen doesn't have to be a big stumbling block when it comes to stylish home decor, but we know that you might not believe us until we show you plenty of inspiring pictures, which is what this article is all about! The kitchen planners that dreamt up and curated these fantastic spaces had a wonderful grasp on the importance of balancing practicality alongside aesthetics and if you've been struggling to come up with some original ideas of your own, we think you'll be spoilt for choice here! Let's get inspired!

1. This is just one and a half meters long!

2. Mosaic tiles make more of this wall.

3. Small, but mighty colorful!

4. Pattern and color used perfectly together!

5. Minimalist design maximizes style.

6. What a surprising amount of storage!

7. Orange? What a bold choice!

8. Feature tiles look incredible.

9. What a sweet little breakfast bar!

10. Way to combine traditional and modern styles!

11. You can't ever have too much wood.

12. Using the proportions to perfection.

13. There's even room for a large fridge.

14. White and wood? So good!

15. Monochrome is a classic.

16. U-shaped and ready to use.

17. A rustic and retro revival.

18. A small island works so well.

19. Gray and green should always be seen!

20. A little lighting goes a long way.

21. Red brings everything together.

22. Matching tiles bring cohesion.

23. Natural stone adds understated chic.

24. Polished concrete adds wow-factor!

25. Statement tiles add pizazz.

26. Organic flavor looks delicious.

Can you handle another helping of kitchen ideas? Then take a look at this article: Amazing kitchen storage ideas for a truly organized space.

Did you spot some great ideas for your own kitchen here?

