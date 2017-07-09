12 super ideas for your summer garden

If you're looking for some ideas to absolutely finish your summer garden to a tee, then we have the article for you, right here! If you were to ask a professional gardener, they would tell you that an alfresco dining space, great storage and some entertainment for the kids are all key facets to getting the best mix of practicality and prettiness in your outdoor space, which is why we've found some beautiful additions to fulfil all of these requirements! Come and take a look and see what you didn't realize you were missing, until now, as you might be surprised!
Nobody wants to leave their bikes out in the rain and similarly, bikes in hallways aren;t right either, so how about a pretty wooden bike store? You can even hang all your safety equipment in there too!
We all want a grill in our gardens, but if the rain does fall, wouldn't it be great to not have to call off a barbecue? Invest in a grilling hut and you won't have to, as there is an integral chimney which is perfect for safe and effective cooking!
This is the perfect combination of a handy shed for storage, as well as a little terrace for evening enjoyment. You could even use this as a pool house, with the inside area being designated for changing into bathing suits.
Half covered terrace and half home office, this fantastic garden building is something else! You could even use the separate room for something more exotic, such as a home yoga studio!
Can you imagine the peace of mind you'd enjoy if you had a safe and sturdy playground installation in your garden? They could entertain themselves while you do some gardening and you wouldn't have to worry about them getting bored.
A small shed, just for storing away your DIY materials and tools is such a great investment! We all know that during a DIY project, things can get 'popped outside' for a while, which turns into a lifetime and a fully cluttered garden! Having a little shed in place will absolutely prevent this becoming an issue.
You might be thinking that you don't need to worry about firewood in summer, but actually, that's EXACTLY when you need to think about it! Get your logs stacked and they will start to dry out and season beautifully.
A tiny little summerhouse is a wonderful investment for when you need somewhere to enjoy a little peace and quiet. Add a couple of comfortable chairs, a reading lamp and a side table and you're all set for a bit of self-indulgence!
Where do you currently store your lawnmower and other gardening equipment? If you say the garage, then you definitely need a separate shed, as the garage really does need to be kept clear… for cars! You know you always lose your shears, so get a shed and hang them up!
Let's step away from the storage for a moment and remember that solar lighting is an absolute must for a summer garden! Install and forget about it; that's the key, as it will flicker on exactly when you need it to.
What a lovely way to make a garden that little bit more appealing! Erecting a wooden structure that is solely built to house an outdoor dining room is a wonderful idea that will help you to enjoy your outdoor space long into the summer evenings.
If you can't see a way to add a terrace to the rear of your home, how about a totally independent structure that does the same thing? Comfortable seating, curtains and some great lighting will all create the perfect cozy ambience!
