A modern take on the classic detached family home model (+ floor plans)

If you think you've seen all the detached family home designs there are, you might be in for a shock today, as we have found an absolutely wonderful one that break all the rules! The architects that designed this property weren't willing to fall into the age-old trap of prioritizing practicality over aesthetics and the result is a wonderfully integrated, sleek and contemporary building with everything a growing family could want or need included, most notably, four bedrooms! Let's take a closer look and see if a design like this could be perfect for you and your family!
Well! It's normally the front of a house that makes a really lasting impression, but this rear view is gorgeous! A pretty terrace has been created underneath a sizeable balcony, meaning that there is a serious love for the outdoors being exploited here! The paved garden is a triumph as well! So neat!
Imagine pulling up at this home at end of a long day at work! Sharp lines, a perfect driveway, a front-facing balcony and an integrated garage make this every inch the perfect suburban family home. An inset porch adds a little grandeur as well. What a great mix of contemporary styling and effortless practicality!
The mix of soft grays and bright white look picture perfect on the facade of this home and manage to create a simultaneously striking and muted finish. With only some garden greenery adding in a nuance of extra color, the look here is so high-end and natural.
Given these dimensions, you can see that the house is more than just pretty; it's a generous and useable size as well. Just wait until you see how the two floors were divided up though!
Would you just look at the size of the open-plan living/dining room and kitchen area! Backing out onto the rear terrace, there is an endless slew of sociable space here, with everyone able to be in the vicinity of each other, but never getting under each other's feet. The upstairs is great too!
Four large bedrooms, each of which has access to a balcony, and two generous bathrooms means that there is plenty of space for a growing family here. It is such a good idea to have two full-size bathrooms, rather than a normal one and a smaller version, as this means that morning queues will be cut short! Great for busy school days!
