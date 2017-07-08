Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 brilliant ideas for a show-stopping shower

press profile homify press profile homify
ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A brilliant bathroom is only ever as impactful as the shower that's in it and if you take a look at yours and think it is a little too ordinary or just a tad lacklustre, don't worry, as we have so many great ideas for you to rectify the problem! Professional bathroom designers know that the shower you choose, or the way you decorate your cubicle, can make or break a fantastic space, which is why we've taken a look at how some of them have been upping the game for their clients! Come with us now as we give you some quick tips for making the most of your shower and see which ideas would have you setting your alarm just that little bit earlier, because you can't wait to jump in!

1. Add a stone feature wall for some texture.

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern Bathroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

2. Try colored LED lighting.

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Encase it fully in glass.

Trend Bodengleiche Dusche ÜBERALL!, Jung Pumpen GmbH Jung Pumpen GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles White
Jung Pumpen GmbH

Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH

4. Use marble for a luxe finish.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Enjoy a smooth granite floor underfoot.

Produkte aus unserer Manufaktur, baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder

6. Make it as large as possible!

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich BathroomBathtubs & showers
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use a sloping roof to your advantage.

K2 Duschkabinenlösungen, HSK Duschkabinenbau KG HSK Duschkabinenbau KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

8. Add handy wall storage with niche shelving.

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

9. Add an accent color.

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

10. Experiment with dark natural stone. So daring!

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

11. Ceramics can add serious grandeur.

Wellnessoase in Einfamilienhaus bietet viel Platz zum Entspannen, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomBathtubs & showers
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

12. Make it a walk-through design.

BETTELUX SILHOUETTE, BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG

BETTE GmbH & Co. KG
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG
BETTE GmbH & Co. KG

13. Curved screens add in some serious style points.

BANYO ÇALIŞMALARI, 3D MİMARİ 3D MİMARİ BathroomBathtubs & showers
3D MİMARİ

3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ

14. Mirrored mosaic tiles glitter beautifully when wet.

BAD, mori mori BathroomBathtubs & showers
mori

mori
mori
mori

15. Use concrete for a modern and industrial aesthetic.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style bathroom Concrete Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

16. A half-wall will keep your shower separate but not boxed off!

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

17. A bold pop of color is never a bad decision!

Die Kunst steckt im Kleinen, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern Bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

18. Neutral mosaics keep things exciting but not over the top.

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

19. Install a shower into a corner that would have gone to waste otherwise.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Create a wet-room area, for an open feel.

baqua - innovative Badlösungen - die neue Art zu Duschen / bodenebene Duschen , natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur Modern Bathroom Glass
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur

natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur

21. Add an integrated seat for lazy mornings!

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

22. Invest in a ceiling-mounted shower head that will really wake you up.

Wohnung K, Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Modern Bathroom
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

23. Add in some lighting and a few plants for a beautiful display.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. How about a shower built for two? Genius!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Embrace the colors of the rainbow, through a feature mosaic wall.

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

More of a bath fan? We've got you covered with this article: Phenomenal bath styles you simply have to see!

A white box home with surprises inside!
Is your shower about to get a style upgrade now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks