25 brilliant ideas for a show-stopping shower

A brilliant bathroom is only ever as impactful as the shower that's in it and if you take a look at yours and think it is a little too ordinary or just a tad lacklustre, don't worry, as we have so many great ideas for you to rectify the problem! Professional bathroom designers know that the shower you choose, or the way you decorate your cubicle, can make or break a fantastic space, which is why we've taken a look at how some of them have been upping the game for their clients! Come with us now as we give you some quick tips for making the most of your shower and see which ideas would have you setting your alarm just that little bit earlier, because you can't wait to jump in!