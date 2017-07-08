A white box home with surprises inside!

Now you can see exactly why so many large windows were included here! With glorious views of the garden and surroundings, there was no need for window dressings, as nature has become the ultimate in bedroom decor! With no color other than white used, the true beauty of the outdoors has added in organic accent hues exactly where they are needed and the finished look is so beautiful, calm and zen. Perfection!

