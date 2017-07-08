A white box home with surprises inside!

Modernist white homes are so chic, but if you think they all contain endless white surfaces and no material diversity inside, this one is going to totally change your perception! The architects that created this inspired home used minimalist principles throughout, but with a fascinating industrial twist and the results really speak for themselves. We think you'll love the use of polished concrete in open spaces and the way that an intrinsic connection to the outside has been maintained, so let's take a look!
Found at the rear of the house, this lovely open terrace marries luxury and charm together in such a unique way. The covered portion is ideal for enjoying fabulous views, whatever the weather and a lovely sunbathing area, adjacent to a striking pool, offers easy access to sumptuous relaxation.
Can you believe how incredible this home actually is? Navigating what looks to be difficult terrain with natural grace and ease, through stilted modules, the way the site has been managed and used is utterly fantastic. With a wealth of glazing in place as well, there is a super contemporary aesthetic to be enjoyed too.
Literally every view of this house is astounding, even when you can't see that much of it! From the street, there is a really engaging look going on, thanks to modern motifs and a delightful gray and white color scheme. Seriously, just look at the way the gate and garage perfectly complement the oversized house numbers! Beautiful!
We said that this home had surprises in store and this hallway has to be the best one! You might have been expected white polished floors and maybe even glass stairs but instead, chunky yet sleek concrete has been used to incredible effect. Perfectly cantilevered, the staircase appears to float in mid-air, creating a fascinating and artistic aesthetic, which is most definitely supported by the choice of furniture as well. Serious cool points!
We can only dream of having a kitchen this stylish, clean and tidy! A clever combination of open shelves, concealed cupboards and a vast island have made sure that this kitchen can always be a clutter-free zone and don;t you love that the color scheme here perfectly mirrors the facade? The gray and white tones work so well together to create a striking, yet neutral look.
Now you can see exactly why so many large windows were included here! With glorious views of the garden and surroundings, there was no need for window dressings, as nature has become the ultimate in bedroom decor! With no color other than white used, the true beauty of the outdoors has added in organic accent hues exactly where they are needed and the finished look is so beautiful, calm and zen. Perfection!
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this article: A Zen modern home.