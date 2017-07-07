Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 totally unforgettable bathtubs!

press profile homify press profile homify
TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura Minimalist style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to making a splash in your bathroom, you know that the star of the show has to be a really unusual designer bathtub, right? Of course you need the functionality to be there, but more than that, you want a really striking aesthetic as well, otherwise your bathroom can become a little bit of an afterthought, in terms of design and style. Bathroom planners are keen for us all to start thinking of these spaces as extra potential for expressing our personal and unique tastes and once you see the tubs that we've selected for you today, we think you'll be onboard with the idea! Let's get started!

1. Doused in rainwater!

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Colonial style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

Have you ever seen a bathtub like this one before? The circular design and outdoor location are both incredible facets in their own right, but look at that overheard shower as well! With a gentle spritz effect that would feel like rainfall, we love the really organic and natural vibe of the whole installation.

2. Sculptural style.

JUMAMBA, JUMA EXCLUSIVE JUMA EXCLUSIVE BathroomBathtubs & showers
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

This is unlike any other two-in-one bath and shower units that we have seen, as it is nothing short of modern art! The tub almost looks like a throne and that shower extension! Wow! We sure wouldn't mind a bath with a view like this one either!

3. Outdoors but not.

TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura Minimalist style bathroom
Aguirre Arquitetura

Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura

So charming! Flanked by two semi-indoor garden areas, this sunken bath is the ultimate in luxury bathing, don't you think? The plinth is super clever as well, as it allows for easy ventilation that doesn't spoil the aesthetic in place. Everything is just so zen here!

4. Monochrome spa vibes.

Einfamilienhaus in Hinterbrühl bei Wien, WUNSCHHAUS WUNSCHHAUS Modern Bathroom
WUNSCHHAUS

WUNSCHHAUS
WUNSCHHAUS
WUNSCHHAUS

A huge white tub, complete with hot tub jets and and a devilish black wooden surround looks so elegant and striking here! Let's not downplay the effect of the glass bathroom walls as well though! This is a bath with a seriously beautiful view!

5. A bath below the stairs.

Penthouse P, t-hoch-n Architektur t-hoch-n Architektur Eclectic style bathroom
t-hoch-n Architektur

t-hoch-n Architektur
t-hoch-n Architektur
t-hoch-n Architektur

Now THIS is an unusual placement for a bath! We don't think we've ever seen a tub located under a staircase before, at least not in an open-plan home which means the bath would be on full view all of the time! Now we have seen one, we don't think we'll be able to get it out of our heads!

6. Under the stars.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Bathroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Placed directly under a light well, this unusual capsule-shaped bath is not only beautiful and ergonomic, it is also the shining central feature of the whole room! With side-mounted taps in place, this really is a fresh take on the freestanding bath trend and we LOVE it!

7. Contemporary bathing.

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Modern Bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

The shape of this bath, coupled with the slim material, starkly modern tap and neutral wider decor just works to perfection. We've never seen such a delicate style of bath and it looks so beautifully designed to support your neck and back as you bathe. Amazing!

For extra bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!

A home transformation that left no space unturned
Which was your favorite bath style here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks