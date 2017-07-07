A home transformation that left no space unturned

We have so much respect for the owners of today's home, as they clearly had a desire to focus all their attention on creating more beautiful and usable social spaces within their property, which has resulted in striking and gorgeous aesthetics. Giving the dining room and outdoor terrace a serious makeover, with the help of a talented interior designer, this home has been transformed beyond all recognition, which we think might inspire you to commit to a similar program of upgrades! Come and take a look, but be prepared to turn green with envy over the terrace!
Let's be fair and admit that this is hardly an inspiring or welcoming dining space. In fact, it feels surprisingly drab and gloomy, given that it is lemon yellow! Plus, plastic patio chairs inside the house? Really?
The chic color scheme of gray, black, white and red here looks so punchy and fabulous and we can't even begin to explain what an improvement this design is! Elegant, unfussy furniture, including smoked chairs, has made such better use of this little pocket of corner space. The biggest transformation is yet to come though…
First things first, this is a MASSIVE space to play with! With dirty, unimpressive flooring now covered with the bare bones for something a little more exciting, we can't wait to see what this gem of a rooftop becomes. If only we all had a space like this to transform! Imagine the parties!
Well, you can't ever go wrong with hardwood decking, especially in a rich red shade, and though not a lot has happened here yet, we think you can get an idea of how spectacular it is going to look, once finished.
WOW. Given how large this terrace is, it comes as no shock to us that there are different zones, but to include a dedicated sunbathing spot is simply inspired. The effect that the perimeter pots and planters has had is unbelievable and offers the right amount of privacy too. We need to see more!
When you've had enough of sunbathing, how about popping under the pergola to sit down to a lovely meal? The cacophony of natural wood here should look too much, but in reality it works so well to create an exotic and inviting sociable alfresco area!
It's official; this terrace has literally everything! In addition to loungers and a dining table, there is also a secluded sofa area, to really get the most out of every warm day! And to think that this was once a grimy and uninteresting roof space!
