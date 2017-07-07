Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 Cozy Garden Seating Ideas to Make You Want to Redecorate Yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

Getting the most use out of your garden becomes ever more important in summer, which is why we want to show you a huge amount of beautiful outdoor seating styles! Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that no garden is truly complete without at least one place to sit back and admire how lovely your space is, but we want you to do so much more than that! From enjoying date nights through to hosting dinner parties, we have the perfect seating solutions for you, right here, so let's take a look!

1. Simple dining chairs under a pergola look wonderful and feel enclosed!

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Patios & Decks
EXiT architetti associati

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

2. Rustic wooden seating will always have a warm and inviting aesthetic. Especially a rocker!

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Patios & Decks Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

3. An open-air terrace with some simple folding chairs have such country appeal!

ห้องสวน, รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน Classic style houses
รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&amp;ออกแบบบ้าน

รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน
รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&amp;ออกแบบบ้าน
รับเขียนแบบบ้าน&ออกแบบบ้าน

4. How about a stunning covered terrace, complete with outdoor sofas? Wow!

Reforma Integral en la urbanización de la Moraleja, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Modern Terrace
ÁBATON Arquitectura

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

5. Pallet furniture would be a doddle to make and so slouchy and comfortable to use!

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Wooden seating with boldly dark cushions gives off such an elegant and sophisticated aura!

house-05, dwarf dwarf Patios & Decks
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A pared back dining table is ideal for family mealtimes, but think about bamboo roofing, to add a little weather protection!

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Wow! A bistro dining set is perfectly accompanied by an outdoor kitchen here! Talk about everything you need within reach!

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Terrace
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

9. If you have a pool, it makes sense to add a variety of seating around it! Loungers, sofas and somewhere to eat will all work well.

Casa SVJ, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern Terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

10. Rattan furniture is such a classic idea for adding more style to your garden and it can work with any style of terrace too!

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Terrace
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

11. Adding a few pots to your terrace or patio will instantly add a little coziness! Fairy lights would help too!

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Patios & Decks
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

12. A cozy vibe is usually balanced with a warm aesthetic, so how about bright, fiery colors for your seating area? We LOVE this orange!

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios & Decks
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

13. A rustic wooden bench, cheered up with some beautiful cushions, is the perfect little cozy seat for two!

casa Jalapa, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Terrace
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

14. Nothing says relaxing and comfortable quite like a hammock! We'd add lots of pillows as well!

Casa Hornacina, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern Terrace Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

15. Setting your terrace out like a living room, with forward facing sofas, makes for such a luxurious and cozy feel!

Residência Paraíso do Mar, Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Modern Terrace Natural Fibre White
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

16. A pretty little home bar is a lovely way to gather all your favorite people together for sociable evenings! Who doesn't love perching on a bar stool?

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Modern Terrace
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

Quichos

OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS
OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS

17. Building a bespoke summerhouse, with an integrated terrace, will always give you easy access to a cozy seating corner!

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Patios & Decks
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

18. Togetherness is tantamount to coziness and this canteen-style table promises to make mealtimes so much more intimate and fun!

Villa in ‘t Gooi, Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA Modern Terrace
Designa Interieur &amp; Architectuur BNA

Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA
Designa Interieur &amp; Architectuur BNA
Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA

19. Finally, we think this outdoor dining room is the epitome of cozy garden seating! The colors make for such a beautifully rustic aesthetic.

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

For more garden seating ideas, take a look at this article: Pretty patios to perfect your garden.

Interior: 10 Kitchen themes to inspire you
Which of these styles has really tempted you to create a cozy corner in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks