A barren wasteland that became a garden wonderland

Transforming a garden is a task fraught with hurdles and creative stumbling blocks, which is why so many of us know to leave it to professional landscape architects, but it's a good idea to have a rough plans as to what you want your outdoor space to look like, before you hire one! If you look out at your garden and find yourself struggling to hone in on a particular vision, don't worry as you're not alone, which is why we've decided to show you a wonderful project today. You'll be staggered by how a simple and unloved space was transformed into a slice of private paradise and we think you'll garner some wonderful ideas for a garden makeover of your own!
Let's focus on the positive aspect that there is a lot of space to play with here. Also, without any form of landscaping already in place, remedial works will be a whole lot simpler to start. It is a really drab and boring patch of land though, don't you think?
How we wish we could get our hands on garden design software! We'd be dreaming up all sorts of glorious things, though none as lovely as this projection! You can see that there is a real focus on adding a lot of colour and height to this garden, which would look so much better than a dilapidated old shed and burnt grass!
Choosing pretty fencing is such a great move. A lot of people don;t consider their security, as they think nobody will really be looking at their fence panels, but why take the time to choose gorgeous plants if your fence looks shabby and mismatched?
We wholeheartedly agree with ripping out the old lawn and laying fresh, healthy turf. It just takes too long to try and nurse grass back to life! Plus, you can get some far more interesting shapes this way as well.
It's charming to see that existing trees are being respected and left in place, but hand on a minute… is that the beginning of a gabion wall? One of our favorite modern garden additions, we can't wait to see how it looks here!
Good grief! What a dramatic change! Opting for dark wooden elements, including fencing and the shed, guarantees a terrific contrast with the bright green and colorful plants, but look at the shape of the lawn! There is such a flow and easy-going aesthetic to this garden now!
We just knew that this gabion wall would look beautiful and it does! A great way to differentiate between the soft green of the lawn and the chic decked terrace, it has such a rustic meets industrial vibe that we love. The curves of the lawn contrasts really well too!
What a sweet way to maintain some of the original features of the garden! By flanking an existing wall with modern fencing, the old-meets-new styling really adds a new dimension of chic to the space.
Using natural bark chippings to finish all the borders and beds is a lovely way to prevent weeds from growing up and ruining all your hard work and it also happens to look great! They'll even age beautifully as well, turning a luxe silvery tone!
